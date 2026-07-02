No matter how long he's been away, Conor McGregor coming back to the UFC is always going to feel like a huge deal. UFC 329 is exactly that. The former two-division champion hasn't competed since 2021 and hasn't had his hand raised since beating Donald Cerrone in January 2020. Even with the long break, he's still one of the biggest names in combat sports, and that's why this fight against Max Holloway feels massive.

This matchup has a few interesting twists that make it way more than just another comeback. It's happening at welterweight instead of lightweight, Holloway is moving up two weight classes for it, and McGregor already owns a win over him from back in 2013. A lot has changed since then, but don't expect McGregor to let people forget that result. If there's one thing he loves before a fight, it's reminding his opponent about old history.

Why this fight is all about power vs volume

This one is pretty simple on paper. McGregor brings the knockout threat. Holloway brings pressure that barely slows down. The numbers explain it well. Holloway lands around 6.91 significant strikes every minute, while McGregor averages 5.32. Their striking accuracy is almost identical at 48% and 49%, but Holloway wins fights by throwing so much over five rounds that opponents eventually struggle to keep up. That's been one of his biggest strengths for years.

McGregor's path looks very different. The longer this fight goes, the tougher it could become after such a long layoff. His best chance is making Holloway respect his power early and forcing mistakes before the fight settles into Holloway's pace.

How Max Holloway can leave UFC 329 with the win

Don't expect Holloway to suddenly wrestle. Based on the matchup, this looks like another striking showcase for "Blessed."

The game plan is pretty clear: keep touching McGregor, keep the pace high and never give him enough space to load up on the big left hand. Holloway has built his career on overwhelming opponents with constant output rather than single fight-ending shots, and that approach could become even more valuable over 25 minutes.

What Conor McGregor needs to do differently

McGregor probably can't afford a slow start here. His reach advantage, 74 inches compared to Holloway's 69, could help him control the distance before throwing his bigger shots. One thing that's often overlooked is how he uses that reach. Rather than simply extending his jab, he creates what many describe as an "illusion" of range, making opponents react before he commits to his punches.

If that works again, it could give him the opening he's looking for. For McGregor, the formula is pretty straightforward: get out of the gates quickly, use the extra reach to stop Holloway from settling into his rhythm, and chase the knockout before Holloway's relentless volume starts taking over.