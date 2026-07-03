Conor McGregor isn't trying to keep his confidence a secret before UFC 329. After spending almost five years away from competition, the former two-division UFC champion believes he's returning as a much better fighter. And if you ask him, Max Holloway is about to deal with a version he hasn't faced before. Speaking ahead of next weekend's fight, McGregor made it clear that his entire camp has been built around preparing for the former featherweight champion. He even had a direct message for his opponent, saying, "Danger will be everywhere inside the Octagon for Max. We are very aware of him in this gym, in this camp."

Conor McGregor says this rematch will be nothing like their first fight

The upcoming contest also comes with an interesting twist. McGregor has competed at welterweight before, but this will be Holloway's first fight in the division. Even with that change, the Irishman sounds convinced that his own growth over the years will be the biggest difference.

Looking back at their first meeting, McGregor said fans should expect to notice how much he has evolved inside the cage.

"Listen, there's a different thud when you fight against me. I fought against Max many years ago, and I look forward to my improvements on it," he said while discussing the rematch.

McGregor explains why he feels so confident heading into UFC 329

For McGregor, this confidence isn't coming from social media posts or big promises. He described this training camp as one of quiet work instead of loud promotion, saying his team stayed focused instead of chasing attention.

Talking about the preparation, he explained:

"The work has been exceptional. No corners cut. No flash. We've been quiet this camp, and we've been at work."

He added that real confidence doesn't need constant validation. According to him, if someone keeps looking for an ego boost, it usually means something is missing. His group, he believes, doesn't need that and plans to prove everything on fight night.

UFC 329 brings McGregor's long-awaited comeback against Max Holloway

McGregor's return has already become one of the biggest talking points in MMA, especially after he publicly called out Holloway during a segment at the UFC White House card. Now, with the fight just days away, those words will finally be tested inside the Octagon.

Holloway enters the matchup after previously holding both the featherweight title and the BMF belt before losing the latter to Charles Oliveira. UFC 329 will now decide whether McGregor's confidence matches what he delivers when the cage door closes.