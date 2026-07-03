Justin Gaethje has picked up one more massive achievement in what's already been a crazy 2026. MMA Fighting has named the UFC lightweight champion its Fighter of the Midyear, rewarding a first half of the year that completely changed the direction of his career. At 37, Gaethje wasn't just winning fights. He was putting together one of the biggest comeback stories the sport has seen in years. The recognition comes after two career-defining victories that turned plenty of doubters into believers. One earned him a place in the UFC record books. The other saw him leave with the undisputed lightweight title on one of the promotion's biggest nights ever.

Why Justin Gaethje finished on top of MMA Fighting's midyear list

The first major step came when Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight championship earlier this year. That result made him the first fighter in UFC history to win two interim titles, adding another milestone to an already decorated career.

He followed that with an even bigger performance at UFC White House in June. Standing across from former pound-for-pound No. 2 Ilia Topuria, Gaethje delivered what many considered the upset of the year. The lightweight champion broke Topuria down across a Fight of the Year contender before leaving with the undisputed belt.

Explaining the decision, MMA Fighting's Jed Meshew wrote that "Gaethje did deliver a perfect performance, breaking Topuria down in another Fight of the Year contender, and authoring one of the greatest upsets in UFC history, all on the grandest stage possible."

Who else made MMA Fighting's midyear rankings?

Gaethje wasn't the only standout name on the list. Carlos Ulberg finished second despite fighting just once. He knocked out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327 after suffering an early knee injury that looked like it had ruined his title chances. The victory earned him his first UFC championship, although the report says the injury is expected to keep him sidelined for the rest of the year.

Third place ended in a tie between Sean Strickland and Josh Hokit. Strickland stopped Anthony Hernandez in February before edging Khamzat Chimaev by split decision in May to become a two-time middleweight champion. Hokit stayed busy with three victories in six months, collecting two finishes and three bonuses, including a Fight of the Year contender against Curtis Blaydes at UFC White House.

With the second half of 2026 set to begin at UFC 329 next week, the race for the year's biggest honors is far from over.