Conor McGregor's wait is almost over. After spending nearly five years away from professional MMA, the former UFC double champion is finally set to compete again. His comeback has been talked about for a long time, mostly because of how long he's been out and the injury that stopped his momentum. Now, fans finally have a date to circle on the calendar.

His return won't be against a new face either. McGregor is stepping back into the Octagon for a rematch with Max Holloway, bringing back one of the earlier rivalries from his UFC career. It's been almost 13 years since they first fought, making this one of the longest-awaited rematches the promotion has put together.

When is Conor McGregor fighting again?

McGregor is scheduled to headline UFC 329 on July 11, 2026, during the promotion's International Fight Week. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the Irish star facing Holloway in a non-title welterweight bout.

The matchup also marks his first professional fight since suffering a serious leg injury during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. That fight ended in the opening round after McGregor broke his ankle, forcing him into the longest break of his MMA career.

Why is the Max Holloway rematch getting so much attention?

This fight is about more than just McGregor returning. Holloway enters the bout with plenty of momentum and was initially listed by several sportsbooks as a heavy favorite. Even so, the betting line has moved closer as some fans continue backing McGregor despite the lengthy layoff.

A lot of those predictions seem to depend on one thing: an early finish. Holloway has built his reputation by keeping a high pace and landing huge numbers of significant strikes over longer fights. If the contest stretches into the later rounds, many believe that could work in the Hawaiian's favor.

Holloway's durability could test McGregor's comeback

For years, Holloway was known as one of MMA's toughest fighters to hurt. That reputation changed in 2024 when Ilia Topuria managed to stop him, showing that even Holloway's famous chin isn't untouchable.

This rematch also brings another new element. Holloway will be competing at welterweight for the first time in his career. Looking beyond UFC 329, McGregor has also revealed through ESPN that his current UFC contract includes another scheduled fight in April 2027, even though he has publicly questioned the long gap between those two bouts.