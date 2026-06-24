Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is facing fresh scrutiny after police body-camera footage from his recent arrest was released online. The video shows the moments leading up to the fighter being taken into custody at an Atlanta airport on Father's Day, giving a clearer picture of the incident that led to a misdemeanor public drunkenness charge. According to TMZ Sports, Poirier was arrested on June 21, booked at 6:38 p.m. ET and released later that evening at around 10:15 p.m. ET. His mugshot was released shortly after news of the arrest emerged.

Dustin Poirier Arrest Video Goes Viral Online

The newly released footage begins with a police officer approaching Poirier in an airport area. The UFC star seems visibly upset as he speaks about being removed from a flight.

“What's up, big dog? A bunch of h***,” Poirier said as the officer entered the area. “Let's go. A bunch of lying m**********. They pulled me off the plane, a bunch of my boys went to the crib, and now, what the f***?”

The interaction escalated as the officer attempted to speak with him.

Heated Exchange With Police Caught On Camera

When the officer asked if he was Dustin Poirier, the fighter reacted angrily. “Man, f*** you, bro,” Poirier said. “F*** you, f*** her, f*** her.” The footage then shows Poirier taking off his backpack and seemingly challenge the officer. “I'll fight you right now,” Poirier said. “I'll go with you right now. Let's go.” As the officer called for backup, Poirier continued making aggressive remarks. “Yeah, tell them to come on,” Poirier said. “It's going to be bad. It's going to be bad.”

Dustin Poirier was unhinged during his arrest this week in a totally chaotic scene



: Atlanta Police Department pic.twitter.com/DKCBQBLR81 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 23, 2026

Officer Tries To De-Escalate Situation

The video shows the officer repeatedly backing away and asking Poirier to relax. He also makes it clear that he does not want a physical confrontation. As Poirier continued moving towards him, the officer eventually pulled out a taser. “You gonna tase me?” Poirier asked. “You gonna tase me, dog? I'm gonna b*** you up.”

How The Airport Incident Ended

After another officer reached the scene, the video cuts to a later moment showing Poirier putting his hands behind his back and complying with instructions. In another clip from the body-camera footage, Poirier looks calmer and even gives the officer a fist bump.

He also tells the officer he “did a great job.”

Poirier Shares Message After Arrest

Poirier addressed the body-camera footage on Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Im at the point where I need some help, walking away from fighting hasn't been easy on me and alcohol isn't the answer. It has ruined my father's life and I will not allow it to ruin mine, my family deserve me at 100%. I'm trying to do everything I can to get my mind right and take the right next steps (sic)."