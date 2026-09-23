Usman Nurmagomedov has questioned whether Gable Steveson is ready for high-level MMA after the Olympic wrestler suffered a 12-second knockout loss to Sean Sharaf at UFC 331. Speaking to Red Corner, Nurmagomedov said Steveson has elite wrestling credentials but lacks the experience needed to be called a complete fighter. The comment comes after Steveson's fifth professional bout, where his unbeaten start ended in brutal fashion. Nurmagomedov's main point was simple: wrestling alone is not enough. He argued that Steveson needed more amateur fights and more time developing striking and the other parts of MMA before taking on the UFC stage.

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????️ “He's an Olympic champion, but not in MMA, isn't he? He's got no amateur experience.”



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Usman Nurmagomedov Says Steveson Still Needs MMA Experience

According to Nurmagomedov, there is a difference between being a champion wrestler and being ready for MMA fights. Steveson only has five fights so far, with four wins, all of which were in the first round, before losing against Sharaf. This gives a reason to understand why the Olympics pedigree made certain expectations. However, Nurmagomedov believes that the preparation for MMA is totally different.

"He's an Olympic champion, but not in MMA, isn't he?" Nurmagomedov said to Red Corner. He believes that fighters need to go through serious amateur experience, stating, "One hundred fights at least."

The criticism does not relate to Steveson's skills in the ring. According to the boxer, Steveson is an "Olympic-level wrestler" but still needs to become a better striker and a complete MMA fighter.

This statement takes into account that Steveson has entered the world of MMA with a background in wrestling that was already proven at the top level. All early wins in MMA took place in the first rounds without any difficulty, but the fight with Sharaf has shown how little space is left for developing skills when the fight is so short.

Dana White Still Expects Steveson to Continue

The 12-second defeat also raised questions about what comes next for Steveson, but Dana White does not view this loss as a final verdict in Steveson's career. Commenting on the defeat of Steveson, Dana White stated that fighters lose sometimes.

“People lose. It happens,” White said. He also noted that Steveson had been a huge favorite before the result, but rejected the idea that the UFC should suddenly consider his career finished.

In Dana White's opinion, the next step will depend on Steveson's opinion on whether he believes that he can go on and continue fighting.

Now, Steveson faces a new challenge in his career in addition to the previous one. He has to get back up and answer the critics in the aspect of experience and skills of striking after his first professional defeat.

White's comments leave the door open, but the 12-second loss has changed the conversation around what Steveson needs to prove inside the cage now.