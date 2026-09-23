Callum Connor walked into Dana White's Contender Series wanting a UFC contract and left with one despite losing his fight. The Manchester lightweight dropped a unanimous 30-27 decision to unbeaten Piero Guaylupo in Las Vegas, but the three-round battle was strong enough for White to sign both men. The catch was the condition afterward: Connor and Guaylupo both needed hospital checks following a fight packed with knockdowns, elbows, knees and spinning attacks. Connor's first professional defeat ended his 8-0 start, yet it did not end his UFC run. He learned about the contract while receiving medical treatment after the fight.

Piero Guaylupo and Callum Connor deliver an instant classic that brings Dana White to his feet ???? #DWCS pic.twitter.com/nUvmHmUafy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 23, 2026

Callum Connor Lost the Decision but Still Earned a UFC Contract

Connor came into the fight at 8-0 after four straight wins with UK promotion Full Contact Contender. Guaylupo, meanwhile, arrived unbeaten and kept that record intact, moving to 13-0 after the judges gave him every round.

But the scorecards don't really tell the full story of how the fight played out.

Guaylupo brought pressure from the opening bell, working hooks to the head and body before dropping Connor late in the first round. Connor got back up and kept trading for the remaining two rounds. The pair's output was so high that nearly 400 significant strikes were landed between them.

White said that number would have set the record for a three-round UFC lightweight fight if the bout had taken place on a regular UFC card.

That performance was enough for White to make an unusual call. Both fighters got contracts, even though Connor officially lost.

Connor later explained that the result wasn't what he had pictured for his Contender Series appearance. He wanted to win, but said Guaylupo's durability and pressure made the fight much harder than expected.

Connor Learned About His UFC Deal While Getting Medical Treatment

The contract news reached Connor while he was still being treated after the fight. His team even filmed the announcement beside his hospital bed before he later returned to speak with reporters.

The 26-year-old admitted the knockdown changed the rhythm of the fight, but quitting was never really on his mind.

“I had to claw my way back up,” Connor said. “There was no way I wasn't dragging myself up off that canvas.”

The Manchester fighter had also dealt with a serious injury last year, making the Guaylupo matchup only his second fight since that setback. His plan now is to let the swelling settle before returning to Manchester Top Team and preparing for his first year inside the UFC.

White went even further, calling Connor vs. Guaylupo a possible Fight of the Year contender and saying both men had earned their place on the roster.

The decision also gave the night a bit of history. Six fighters received UFC contracts from the five-fight card, with Connor and Jaden Ortega becoming the first two losing fighters on the same Contender Series night to get deals.

Connor leaves the show with his first professional loss. Guaylupo leaves unbeaten. Both, however, are now UFC fighters.