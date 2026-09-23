UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van has admitted that Joe Rogan's opinion of his first title win over Alexandre Pantoja as an “accident” affected him before UFC 331, even though the 24-year-old says he holds no ill will toward the UFC commentator. Van went on to deliver the clearest answer possible inside the Octagon, beating Pantoja over five rounds at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena to defend the flyweight title by unanimous decision. The judges scored it 49-46, 49-47, and 50-45, giving Van a second win over the former champion.

Joshua Van's Comments On Joe Rogan's “Accident” Remark

At the UFC 331 ceremonial weigh-ins, Joe Rogan told Van that “You have an opportunity now to cement your legacy by beating the man that you won the title from by accident." The comment referred to Van's UFC 323 win in December 2025, when Pantoja dislocated his elbow only 26 seconds into the first round after Van caught a head kick, ending the championship bout in unusual circumstances.

Joshua Van admits Joe Rogan calling his first win over Alexandre Pantoja an “accident” bothered him: “I ain't even gonna lie, man... It was kind of f***ed up he said that, but much love to Joe Rogan. He's a legend. I don't really give a f*** what other people say, but Joe Rogan is somebody that I look up to. For him to say that, it's kinda like, damn. He doesn't have to apologize. I just let him know how I feel.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 22, 2026

In his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Van said Rogan's wording got under his skin more than he wanted to admit. The Burmese-American challenged the frame of reference immediately, suggesting that the result was not a coincidence.

“It ain't no accident, man. It happened the way it did, and it was meant to be,” he stated, explaining that Rogan's comments carried weight because he has looked up to the veteran commentator.

“It was kind of f***ed up that he said that,” Van added. “I don't really care what other people say, but Joe Rogan is somebody that I look up to. For him to say that, it was kind of like, ‘Damn.'”

How Rogan's "Accidental" Remark Fueled the Champion's Rematch?

Van's performance was particularly significant because Pantoja had entered the first bout with an established reputation as one of the most complete flyweights in the UFC, armed with a deep submission game, relentless grappling, and wins over elite opponents. The champion did not allow the exchange to become an excuse or a distraction. Instead, he used it as motivation in the rematch.

In his post-fight interview, conducted by Rogan, Van again addressed the doubts around his championship reign, saying, "A lot of people say that was an accident win the first time. Now doubt me now.”