UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has stated that he will not pursue the $250,000 promised by streamer N3on for a walkout with him at UFC 331, explaining that friendship mattered more than collecting a bet that he never expected to be paid in full. Tsarukyan entered the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for his co-main event against Mauricio Ruffy accompanied by N3on, who had been promised a fourth spot in the Armenian fighter's corner. Tsarukyan had agreed to use N3on's track, “She Wants to Hang With an Indian,” for his entrance, with the American streamer publicly offering $250,000.

Arman Tsarukyan says, “It's Not All About Money"

The UFC No. 2-ranked lightweight kept his end of the arrangement and later finished Ruffy with a devastating first-round elbow knockout to strengthen his claim for a title shot. But the proposed payout never arrived. In a recent interview, Tsarukyan confessed that he initially made the deal with N3on, only to find that the streamer could not pay the offered amount.

Arman Tsarukyan clears up rumors that N3on paid him $250k to be in his corner: "I wanted to get $250k, but he doesn't have money. I said, ‘Ok, no problem. We are friends. It's not all about money.' He's 21. To take $250k from him is unfair. [Khamzat] didn't [post a clown emoji over him]. That's bullshit. We are friends. It's not all about money." — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 22, 2026

“Zero. I wanted to get $250K, but he doesn't have the money, and I said, Okay, no problem. We are friends. It's not all about money.”

The episode was playful from the beginning. During fight week, Tsarukyan himself questioned whether N3on could realistically meet the promise, joking, "He cannot pay me $3,000. How is he going to pay me $250,000?”

Tsarukyan Credits N3on for His Victory

The ‘Batman' added that he did not feel comfortable demanding such a large sum from a younger friend. N3on later appeared to confirm the friendship-first version of events, saying on social media that Tsarukyan had agreed to let him take part in the walkout without payment.

Tsarukyan even gave N3on unexpected credit after the UFC 331 win, saying the streamer called for the elbow shortly before he delivered the finishing sequence. “N3on, he called the elbow; I heard it, and I did it. Great corner man.”

Dana White's Reaction to Arman Tsarukyan's Walkout

UFC CEO Dana White was less enthusiastic about the appearance of non-fighting “extras” during walkouts. Asked about N3on's presence, White said he does not like fighters walking out with distractions, though he stopped short of criticizing Tsarukyan directly. “I don't like walking out with extracurriculars,” White said, pointing to the risk of fighters losing focus before a bout.

That reaction highlights a growing tension in modern combat sports. Fighters increasingly use streamers, musicians, and social media personalities to stretch their reach beyond traditional MMA audiences. The approach can bring massive attention and create viral moments, but the UFC's leadership still expects athletes to protect the seriousness of fight-night preparation.