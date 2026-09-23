UFC newcomer Sean Sharaf has opened up about his mindset before his 12-second knockout of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson at UFC 331, implying that the fight was “nothing to lose” and disclosing that he did exchange a brief handshake with Steveson and Jon Jones before the Olympic wrestler left the arena. Sean Sharaf, a 33-year-old Marine veteran and former bare-knuckle boxer, entered the Los Angeles card with a 4-2 professional record and 0-2 in the UFC, widely viewed as a heavy underdog against one of MMA's most hyped prospects.

​Sean Sharaf's Mindset Before His 12-Second KO

Sean Sharaf told MMA Fighting he understood the narrative around the matchup: Gable Steveson, a 2020 Olympic freestyle wrestling champion with a 4-0 pro record, was supposed to collect another high-profile victory, while Sharaf was seen as a convenient opponent on short notice.

That mindset translated into a simple game plan: ignore Steveson's wrestling reputation and attack immediately on the feet. “People give the wrestling too much respect,” Sharaf stated.

.Fight-Week Mind Games and the “Rap*st” Taunt

Sean Sharaf's pre-fight approach extended beyond physical preparation. In the days preceding UFC 331, he repeatedly referenced the sexual assault speculations Steveson faced while at the University of Minnesota, at one point calling him a “rap*st” during media appearances. Sharaf described the tactic as deliberate psychological warfare. “It's called psychological warfare. It's not just physical. I've studied fighting for so long, and Jon Jones has talked about it before. Psychological warfare is a thing.”

In his first post-bout comments, Steveson spent substantial time addressing the speculations and how it affected him mentally, which Sharaf took as validation that his approach had worked. After the stoppage, Steveson left the Octagon before Bruce Buffer announced the official result, walking backstage while Sharaf celebrated. The moment drew sharp criticism from several UFC figures, emphasizing that the Olympic champion showed poor sportsmanship by not remaining for the decision.

However, Sharaf stated that he did approach Stevenson and his corner before the fighter exited, but after the fight ended, he went to Stevenson and shook his hand Jon Jones' hand. This clearly states that Sharaf is not bothered by the narrative that Stevenson “quit” the moment.