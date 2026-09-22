Arman Tsarukyan says the UFC has already begun work on making his next appearance a lightweight title bout, but whether he faces Justin Gaethje directly or competes for an interim belt depends on the champion's recovery plans and the promotion's willingness to keep the division moving. Before his first-round knockout of Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 in Los Angeles, he repeatedly stressed entering the event that he needed a finish to cement his place at the front of the line.

Is UFC Working On Arman Tsarukyan's Next Title Fight?

Tsarukyan entered UFC 331 knowing that a decision victory might not be enough to secure a title shot after previously pulling out of a championship bout with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 in January 2025 due to injury.

Arman Tsarukyan reveals the UFC has begun working on a title fight for his next appearance. Via @AdamZubayraev https://t.co/mGpIasSrys — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 21, 2026

With just four seconds left in Round 1, Tsarukyan landed a standing elbow that dropped Ruffy, followed by punches on the ground, and earned a 4:56 stoppage that extended his winning streak to six fights. His performance got praise from matchmakers and analysts, with UFC CEO Dana White stating that Tsarukyan had “made up for” past mistakes and now is in a strong position, though he stopped short of officially confirming a title fight.

After his win in UFC 331, “How can I not deserve a shot at the belt? It was a first-round finish. They are [The UFC] working on the next fight, being for the title."

In post-event analysis, several outlets argued there should be “no denying” Tsarukyan a first crack at Gaethje, even with Topuria campaigning for an immediate rematch. However, Oddsmakers have already reacted: in early lines for a hypothetical Tsarukyan-Gaethje bout, Tsarukyan opened as a heavy favorite around -450, implying roughly an 82% chance of victory, reflecting how strongly the market views his current form.

Tsarukyan Accuses Gaethje of Avoiding Him

Tsarukyan claimed that Justin Gaethje is deliberately avoiding mentioning his name and would rather pursue a rematch with Ilia Topuria or demand an inflated purse than face him. In an interview with Diana Belbita, he said that Gaethje should surrender the undisputed championship if he is reluctant to defend it in the future.

“He'll try to pull out Ilia Topuria or say he wants $15 million for Arman Tsarukyan, retire, play around some bulls*** game.

Gaethje has not directly addressed Tsarukyan's comments in detail but has previously dismissed Topuria's glove-related allegations as “lame and terrible” and indicated openness to a rematch, further confusing the lightweight picture.