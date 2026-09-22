Frankie Lapenna has taken part in what was described as the world's first human vs robot MMA fight, and the footage is already spreading fast. The San Francisco event put the social media personality inside an MMA cage against Rek Robotics' six-foot humanoid, Rekbot, which has a look straight out of The Terminator. Lapenna appeared to start well, but the fight changed when the robot landed a jumping kick to his body, sending him to the canvas. He could not get back up before the clip ended, while Rekbot shook out its limbs as if it had more to give.

We just made history with the first Human VS Terminator robot fight.



Frankie LaPenna gave it his all ???? More fight footage coming soon! pic.twitter.com/iADpv9d8Wg — REK (@REK) September 20, 2026

How the first human vs robot fight played out

The matchup took place Monday night in San Francisco, with scores of people watching around the cage. Lapenna chose to test himself against Rekbot, a machine built by Rek Robotics and standing around six feet tall. Its bulky humanoid design also drew comparisons to the T-800 from The Terminator.

Lapenna appeared to start well, but that changed when Rekbot connected with a jumping kick to his body. He was bundled onto the canvas and could not get back up before the footage ended. The robot then shook out its limbs, giving the clip an unusual final moment as it looked ready to continue.

What happened after Rekbot dropped Lapenna

Rek said through its Instagram account that the robot had defeated Lapenna in front of the crowd. The footage showed the knockdown, but another detail later changed how people viewed the fight: Rek revealed that a human was controlling the robot.

So this was not a fully autonomous machine making its own decisions inside the cage. Still, the physical demonstration brought up questions about what increasingly capable robots could look like in sports and other areas.

That discussion also comes as robotics is becoming harder to ignore in sports. Another Chinese-manufactured robot had reportedly beaten Usain Bolt's 100m record the previous month.

Why the viral footage made viewers uneasy

The comments under the footage went in very different directions. Some viewers were in disbelief, while other were worried about the clip. One viewer said, “This can't be real wtf,” adding that a professional could do much better. Another said that “You went pretty easy on that robot.”

Others were far less comfortable. One person even wrote, “WHY WOULD YOU GIVE THEM COMBAT TRAINING?!?!” A different commenter joked that this was why they always say “please” and “thank you” when prompting AI chatbots.

For now, the fight stands as a strange showcase of a human taking on a humanoid machine, with one important catch: the robot that floored Lapenna was being controlled by a person rather than fighting independently.