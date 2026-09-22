Sean Strickland has revealed that he was involved in a high-speed off-road rollover after a friend driving the vehicle lost control at around 60 mph. The UFC middleweight champion said the vehicle rolled roughly six times and he hit his head during the crash. Strickland also admitted he wasn't wearing a helmet, calling himself an “idiot” for it. In a video posted on September 20, he described the accident himself and said he planned to lie down afterward. His X post carried a blunt caption: “Mistakes were made.” Strickland did not disclose where the crash happened or whether he received medical treatment.

Sean Strickland Details the 60 MPH Vehicle Crash

The details came directly from Strickland in the social-media video. He explained that his friend was behind the wheel when the vehicle rolled at high speed.

“I had my buddy driving. He rolled us going like 60,” Strickland said. He added that they “rolled like six times” and acknowledged he had no helmet on.

The fighter also described hitting his head during the rollover. “I smacked my head on the ground going 60 miles an hour with no helmet,” he said, before adding that he was “rolling around and smacking the dirt.”

Strickland then told viewers, “I think I'm gonna lay here and take a nap for a little bit.”

What Is Known About Strickland's Condition?

There was no medical update attached to Strickland's account. He did not say that doctors had examined him, give a diagnosis, or provide a timeline for getting back to training.

That leaves the immediate aftermath of the crash unclear. Strickland's video explains what he says happened, but it does not provide further information about treatment, the vehicle, the location or the condition of the person driving.

The incident also comes with some history. In December 2018, Strickland was involved in a motorcycle crash in Los Angeles while returning from King's MMA. He previously said another vehicle turned into his motorcycle while he was traveling around 45 mph. He was unconscious for roughly three hours and later underwent surgery. The injuries included a torn patellar tendon and major knee damage, keeping him away from the UFC for two years.

Sean Strickland's Next Fight Remains Unconfirmed

Strickland currently holds the UFC middleweight title after beating Khamzat Chimaev by split decision at UFC 328 on May 9. The victory put him back on top of the 185-pound division.

The UFC has not announced his next title defense. Reports have linked him with a possible fight against Nassourdine Imavov later in 2026, but that matchup has not been officially confirmed.

Just days before the crash, Strickland had also spoken about wanting to box at some point, preferably under the Zuffa banner. For now, there is no indication from his own post that those plans have changed.