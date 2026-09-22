Alex Pereira has spent weeks needling Ciryl Gane over his sudden rise to the top of the UFC heavyweight division, and the trash talk hasn't let up since. This time, though, it's Pereira who ended up on the wrong side of a takedown. For a funny reason, it had nothing to do with the octagon.

A video capturing the moment has been making the rounds online. Fans have jumped on it fast, turning the former champion's misfortune into fresh material at his expense, and the reactions have been just as entertaining as the footage itself.

Alex Pereira's Hilarious 'Robbery' Video Goes Viral

Alex Pereira has kept the rivalry alive by mocking Gane's promotion to undisputed heavyweight champion. Gane took over the title after Tom Aspinall vacated it following an eye injury suffered against him at UFC 321, and he's gearing up to defend the belt against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 in New York on November 14, 2026. Pereira hasn't let him enjoy the moment quietly.

Karma had other plans for the Brazilian, though. A clip now spreading across social media shows a troop of monkeys swarming Pereira's home, with one bold enough to sneak onto his balcony and make off with a bag of food before he could stop it. The footage, first shared by the Happy Punch account, has since taken on a life of its own online.

Fans React to Alex Pereira's Hilarious Video

It didn't take long for the internet to connect the dots between Pereira's recent trash talk and his new nickname as a monkey's latest victim.

One fan wrote, "That's what happens when you lose your aura by whining about a loss. Even the monkeys lose respect for you." Another user, joked, "Not the first monkey to rob him @ciryl_gane." A user going by Rabbi Uddin added, "They always love to steal these Monkey's," while a fan simply noted, "Dang that view looks amazing."

Pereira has yet to address the video himself, and with his focus likely still on regrouping after the Gane loss, a next fight announcement doesn't appear to be close either. For now, the monkey has the last laugh, and the internet isn't letting him forget it.

Alex Pereira Takes Aim at New UFC Champion Ciryl Gane

Alex Pereira has taken a playful shot at Ciryl Gane after the Frenchman was elevated to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. Gane received the title after Tom Aspinall vacated it while recovering from complications related to his eye injury. Reacting on Instagram, Pereira shared a graphic highlighting Gane's previous title losses to Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, along with his controversial win over Alexander Volkov. Pereira added “Champion” with laughing emojis, continuing to question Gane's rise. Gane is now set to defend the heavyweight title against unbeaten Josh Hokit at UFC 334 in New York on November 14.