Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has publicly accepted responsibility for Gable Steveson leaving the Octagon before the official result was announced at UFC 331. Steveson's highly anticipated second UFC fight ended in chaos when Sean Sharaf beat him just 12 seconds into the bout, knocking the 26-year-old unconscious and leading to an immediate stoppage. Since the clip from the arena showing Steveson being helped out of the cage and walking backstage before Bruce Buffer could announce the winner, a wave of criticism online has focused on sportsmanship and professionalism.

Jon Jones Clears the Air

In a post on X, Jon Jones said he wanted to “clear the air” after seeing multiple reports blaming Steveson for the early exit. “It was my decision to take Gable straight to the back after the fight." Jones, who served as a cornerman for Steveson, described seeing his teammate get caught cleanly and going into protective mode, emphasizing that Steveson did not independently choose to walk away from the official announcement. Jones further added that he believes.

I've seen some reports on line and I really wanted to clear the air. It was my decision to take Gable straight to the back after the fight. Honestly it was the first time in this situation for me and my instant reaction was to get my friend to the back to make sure he was ok. Gable's work ethic and will to win is there and I stand by him and believe he will go on to be one of the best heavyweights in the ufc. He will be back I'm sure of it. — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) September 21, 2026

“Gable's work ethic and will to win are there, and I stand by him and believe he will go on to be one of the best heavyweights in the UFC. He will be back; I'm sure of it.”

Gable Steveson's UFC 12-second KO

Gable Steveson, a 2020 Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist, entered the fight with a 4-0 professional record and significant hype as one of the most decorated wrestlers to transition into MMA. Just 12 seconds into Round 1, Sean Sharaf threw a wide left hook that landed flush on Steveson's chin. The Olympic champion collapsed immediately, and Sharaf followed with brief ground strikes before referee Jason Herzog stepped in to stop the contest. Jon Jones addressed the decision as his and said that his only concern was the Olympic gold medalist's health after a brutal 12-second knockout.

Colby Covington Says Gable Steveson Is “Over-Hyped”

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has taken on Gable Steveson's loss to launch a sharp strike at Jones and his influence. In an interview with Submission Radio, Covington described Jones as “bad energy” and “a demon" and advised Steveson to change camps if he wants to revive his career, adding that Steveson was overlooking his competitors and has become “over-hyped.”

“So he should definitely cut Jon Jones, get to a new camp, get focused, start believing, and start using his wrestling.”