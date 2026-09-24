Joshua Van has jumped from No. 11 to No. 3 in the latest MMA Fighting men's pound-for-pound rankings, putting the UFC flyweight champion closer to the top. Van earned the leap after beating Alexandre Pantoja across five rounds at UFC 331, settling plenty after their first meeting ended early because of Pantoja's severe elbow dislocation. Now only Islam Makhachev and Petr Yan sit above him. Van is not even 25 yet, and another performance could push the conversation further. The next challenge may be Manel Kape, who has the tools to end Van's momentum. That's really the bigger question now.

Joshua Van moves up to No.3 in @BCampbell's latest pound-for-pound rankings ???? pic.twitter.com/7wWQK2HBHr — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) September 23, 2026

Why Joshua Van has climbed so quickly in the rankings

The biggest change in the latest list is Van's jump from No. 11 to No. 3.

His five-round win over Pantoja gave him a proper chance to prove himself against the former champion after their first meeting ended in disappointing fashion because of Pantoja's injury.

This time, there was no early ending. Van outworked Pantoja through five rounds and left the fight with another major win on his record.

He now has two thrilling title defenses, while sitting behind only Makhachev and Yan in the rankings.

The timing makes the jump even more notable. Van is just a few weeks away from turning 25. The rankings panel, made up of five MMA Fighting staffers, updates the list typically after each month's UFC pay-per-view, with fighters removed if they do not compete within 18 months in that weight class.

That gives Van a lot of room to keep moving. “He's just getting started,” is the idea behind the argument for his ceiling, especially after becoming only one of the flyweights being discussed around the very top of the pound-for-pound list.

What stands between Van and No. 1?

There are still two names directly above him. Petr Yan currently holds No. 2, but his upcoming trilogy fight with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333 could affect Van's position. A setback for Yan could potentially create an opening for Van to move to No. 2.

Then there is Makhachev at No. 1. The reference rankings list him after a win over Ian Machado Garry, but the bigger question is how much longer he plans to compete. That uncertainty could eventually matter if Van keeps stacking major wins.

First, though, Van may have to deal with Manel Kape. The former RIZIN star is described as having the tools to bring Van's reign to an early end. If Van handles that challenge and continues performing at this level, the No. 1 conversation becomes much harder to ignore.

Two other ranking changes also stood out. Arman Tsarukyan moved after knocking out Mauricio Ruffy in the first round, while Alexa Grasso returned to the women's top 10 after beating Manon Fiorot by decision. For Van, however, the biggest target is now sitting just two places away.