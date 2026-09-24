It is done. After more than a decade of failed negotiations, postponed announcements and near-misses that became a running joke in British boxing, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight on Friday December 11, 2026 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The announcement came on Thursday, confirmed by promoter Turki Alalshikh on social media and backed by Netflix, Dana White and The Ring magazine in one of the most significant single press releases in boxing history. "For 15 years no one has been able to make this fight," Alalshikh wrote on X. "I can now confirm that Fury vs Joshua will be coming to the UK, as I promised British boxing fans. The time for talking is over."

Dana White, whose UFC promotional company is involved in co-promoting the bout alongside Matchroom, put the financial and historical scale of it plainly: "For more than a decade, boxing fans have been clamoring for the heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Together, they bring 66 wins, 52 knockouts and multiple heavyweight world titles into the ring. On December 11, two of the biggest heavyweights of this generation finally collide and the winner will take a significant place in heavyweight history."

Fury vs Joshua: What Both Men Bring to Cardiff in December

Fury enters with a record of 36 wins, two losses and one draw, with 25 knockouts. He returned from a period of inactivity in April 2026, outpointing Aslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and then stopped Mariusz Wach in the seventh round in Thailand in July, keeping himself sharp ahead of a fight that has been in the background of both careers for years.

Joshua enters with a record of 30 wins and four losses, with 27 knockouts. He survived being knocked down twice by Kristian Prenga in July before stopping him in the second round, a performance that raised questions about his durability but confirmed his chin and his finishing power remain intact.

Fury vs Joshua Cardiff: How to Watch, Press Conference and Ticket Details

The fight will be broadcast live worldwide on Netflix. A joint press conference is scheduled for September 30 at British Airways Arc in London, where both men will appear publicly together for the first time ahead of December. Ticket details and on-sale dates have not yet been confirmed but are expected to follow shortly after the press conference. Principality Stadium holds approximately 74,500 for boxing events. Joshua has fought there twice before, stopping Carlos Takam and outpointing Joseph Parker in bouts that helped define his first world title reign. For Fury, it is a first appearance at a Welsh ground, fighting on the doorstep of the country that made him famous.