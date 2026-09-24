Colby Covington says he is ready to face Khamzat Chimaev in a freestyle wrestling match under the Real American Freestyle (RAF) banner, but only if the bout is held at a weight that neutralizes the Chechen's size advantage. Both fighters recently delivered dominant performances at RAF 13 in Miami, with Covington scoring a 10-0 technical fall over Belal Muhammad and Chimaev earning a 15-4 technical fall against Gilbert Burns. The results have intensified calls for a direct grappling showdown, and Chimaev himself has indicated that a match in Abu Dhabi in November is close to being finalized.

Colby Covington's Criticism

Talking to Full Mount MMA, Colby Covington reasoned that Khamzat Chimaev's biggest vulnerability is not his wrestling but his conditioning. He pointed to Chimaev's UFC 328 middleweight title loss to Sean Strickland and his RAF outing against Burns as evidence that the Chechen can be fatigued over time.

“Chimaev… he doesn't have cardio, you know. He got taken down by Gilbert Burns over the weekend, a jiu-jitsu specialist. That guy doesn't even know how to wrestle.”

Notwithstanding Khamzat Chimaev winning the Burns match smoothly, Covington emphasized the two takedowns scored by the Brazilian and Chimaev's visible tiredness in later stages as signs that his engine is not flawless. Covington also used a form of “MMA math” to strengthen his case, noting that Belal Muhammad once beat Burns decisively, yet he himself shut Muhammad down completely in their RAF clash. “Belal Muhammad smoked Gilbert, you know. He took him down with ease. And look what I did to Belal. That guy couldn't even score a point on me,” he said.

Size vs. Cardio: Covington's Condition for a Chimaev Clash

Notwithstanding his confidence, Covington admitted one clear edge for Chimaev: size. In Real American Freestyle, Khamzat Chimaev usually competes in the cruiserweight range, around 195-200 pounds, while Colby Covington has been wrestling closer to 185 pounds as the promotion's crossover champion. Covington suggested that Chimaev is naturally bigger and heavier, which in a grappling match can mean more pressure, stronger control, and an easier time imposing his will. Covington stated he is willing to face Chimaev, but only at a weight that feels fair to both men, saying he does not want to give Chimaev a 30-pound advantage.

He added that he wants a “fair playing field." Covington believes that if they agree on a common weight, the fight becomes less about raw size and more about conditioning and work rate, as he is confident about his cardio, relentless pace, and mental drive, which would eventually wear Chimaev down, allowing him to dominate the later stages of the match.