UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has offered a detailed look back at his 2020 title fight loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, pointing to disorganized routines, unfamiliar food, and limited sunlight during the COVID-19 pandemic in Abu Dhabi as key factors that affected his preparation and performance. In a recent conversation with Flagrant Podcast, Gaethje described how the strict pandemic protocols and travel to the United Arab Emirates upended the habits he relies on as a "creature of habit," from his daily diet to his exposure to natural light.

Food, Water, and Routine "Completely Different"

Justin Gaethje, who won the interim lightweight title by defeating Tony Ferguson before facing Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, said the Abu Dhabi environment made it hard to stick to his usual camp rituals. "They don't have the same food as us. They don't have any milk; I love milk. The water was different. If you were a creature of habit, you were f*****."

He said he struggled with local diet alternatives during fight week. "Like, you know, f** certified Angus beef, I don't know. I don't know what I was eating, not goat and lamb and f** goat milk; it's just different. Nothing wrong with it, just not what I was used to."

For many elite fighters, small details like protein sources, hydration, and familiar foods play a major role in weight cuts and recovery. Gaethje's remarks highlight how the pandemic-era "Fight Island" setup, while logistically impressive, introduced variables that some athletes found hard to control.

He also described being largely confined to a hotel in the lead-up to the bout, with very limited time outdoors: "So I'm a creature of habit. I was in Abu Dhabi during COVID; we were contained to a hotel. I saw the sun maybe twice in like 12 days."

Justin Gaethje Talks About Retirement

Justin Gaethje also addressed speculation about his future, acknowledging that he is torn between continuing to compete at the highest level and preserving his long-term health. Justin Gaethje is dealing with injuries and prioritizing his long-term health over another fight. He said people keep asking why he would face Arman Tsarukyan, but he is unsure himself and has not yet decided whether to continue competing. Gaethje stressed that his choices have never been driven by money; instead, they revolve around preserving his physical and mental well-being as he weighs his future in the sport.

He also said, "I know that I have also performed better than I ever performed. So I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place. I have my faculties, so I want to keep my faculties. I have nothing left to prove. I don't know what's going to happen."