Justin Gaethje has named Arman Tsarukyan as the man he would fight next if he chooses to defend his UFC lightweight title. The champion made it clear that Tsarukyan is next in line, but there is still one big question hanging over the division: whether Gaethje will fight again at all. Speaking on the Flagrant podcast, Gaethje said he plans to enjoy being champion for the rest of the year before making what he called a “business decision” and a “life decision” about his future. For now, Tsarukyan is the clear name waiting for him.

???? Justin Gaethje says his next fight will be against Arman Tsarukyan if he chooses to defend his title:



"[Arman] is the next in line. If and when I defend this championship, that will be who I fight. I just don't know right now.



I'm just going to enjoy being the champion for… https://t.co/NNf32cDQ9O pic.twitter.com/1IrlgYmwmM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 23, 2026

Why Arman Tsarukyan Is Next in Line for Gaethje

Tsarukyan's position became much stronger after his win over Mauricio Ruffy. The victory came after months of discussion around his potential title shot, especially following his withdrawal from UFC 311, which meant the UFC and Dana White wanted him to work his way back toward another opportunity.

That win over Ruffy now puts Tsarukyan in position for the lightweight title, and Gaethje himself acknowledged where the Armenian stands. He was asked about his future on the Flagrant podcast, and his answer was pretty direct.

“[He] is the next in line. If and when I defend this championship, that will be who I fight,” Gaethje said.

That condition matters. Gaethje did not say the fight is booked or that he has decided to return. Instead, he tied Tsarukyan to his next title defense only if he chooses to continue fighting.

For the champion, there is still some thinking to do. Gaethje said he wants to enjoy the rest of the year as champion before deciding what comes next.

Gaethje's Future Leaves Tsarukyan Waiting

The uncertainty is not just about who Gaethje wants to fight. It is whether he wants another fight in the first place.

Gaethje said he is not sure if he will ever fight again, leaving the lightweight title picture dependent on his eventual decision. If he does walk away, the matchup with Tsarukyan would obviously not happen under the current setup, and Ilia Topuria could potentially become part of the Armenian's next title picture.

Tsarukyan has already considered that possibility. He believes Gaethje could choose Topuria over him if given the option, largely because Gaethje has already beaten Topuria once and may feel confident about doing it again.

“If they give him the opportunity to pick me or Ilia, he would pick Ilia because he already beat him. He knows he can beat him twice,” Tsarukyan said.

Still, Tsarukyan also expects Gaethje may only have a few fights left before retirement. He said he would be happy to face the champion and add him to his winning streak.

For now, though, nothing is officially fixed. Gaethje wants time before making that career decision, while Tsarukyan remains the name waiting if the champion chooses to defend.