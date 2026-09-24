Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally meet in the ring after years of talks, with their long-awaited heavyweight fight now confirmed for December 11 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. The fight will be shown live on Netflix worldwide, giving fans a chance to watch the two British stars face each other for the first time. The official announcement was made by Turki Alalshikh on September 24. Netflix has also confirmed that subscribers will not have to pay an extra fee to watch the fight.

The fight is being reported as a £150 million ($200 million) event, although that figure comes from media reports rather than an official purse announcement. The Daily Mail reported that both fighters could earn around £75 million each. A late-night start is expected to suit Netflix's US audience, with reports suggesting the ring walks could be around 2am UK time. The exact start time has not yet been officially announced.

Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua Confirmed For December 11 In Cardiff

The long wait is finally over for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Turki Alalshikh confirmed that the fight will take place on Friday, December 11, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The venue itself also confirmed the news, saying it will host the fight after weeks of talks over the location.

The Daily Mail reported that Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn pushed for the fight to stay in Britain after New York had been considered. Cardiff offered a roof and the late-night arrangements needed for a global Netflix broadcast. That helped Principality Stadium secure the event.

Netflix has confirmed that Fury vs Joshua will stream globally at no additional cost to members. In the UK, Netflix currently lists its cheapest plan at £7.99 per month, while its Standard plan costs £13.99 and Premium costs £20.99. The fight itself will not have a separate pay-per-view charge.

Tyson Fury And Anthony Joshua Rivalry Finally Reaches The Ring

Fury and Joshua have been linked for more than a decade, but the fight kept slipping away. Both became major names in British heavyweight boxing, yet their careers moved in different directions whenever serious negotiations started. Joshua won Olympic gold in 2012, while Fury had already turned professional in 2008.

The closest earlier attempts came during the period when both men held world titles. Talks took place in 2021 and again in 2022, but neither round produced the fight. Fury went on to face Deontay Wilder, while Joshua fought Oleksandr Usyk twice, losing both bouts. Their December meeting will be their first professional fight against each other.

This time, there is a date, venue and broadcaster attached to the matchup. Turki Alalshikh said, “The time for talking is over. Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua. Years in the making. One night to settle it. December 11th. LIVE on Netflix.” The two fighters are also scheduled to appear at a press conference in London on September 30.

For Joshua and Fury, the next stage is now about preparing for the December fight rather than discussing whether it will happen. The undercard has not been fully announced, while Netflix said more details will follow.