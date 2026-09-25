Daniel Deeder left his UFC BJJ debut with a Kimura submission over Kolby Gonzalez, ending their welterweight bout at 2:20 of the third round at UFC BJJ 11 in Las Vegas. The finish came after Gonzalez had worked into top control, only for Deeder to isolate his left arm and turn into the submission. Gonzalez resisted before the referee called the match. UFC BJJ described the finish on social media as a “graphic Kimura arm break,” while the official result listed it as a Kimura submission. Deeder entered the event through the Austin UFC BJJ Opens qualifier, while Gonzalez was also making his debut.

GRAPHIC Kimura arm break! ????????



Kingsway prospect Daniel Deeder kicked off UFC BJJ 11 with a brutaaaaal kimura finish. pic.twitter.com/HARDsNw1TM — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) September 25, 2026

Deeder Finds the Kimura After a Long Grappling Battle

Gonzalez had already spent parts of the fight making Deeder work from uncomfortable positions. In the second round, he used wrestling to take Deeder down near the edge of the Bowl and later moved toward an arm-triangle position. Deeder escaped that attack and kept looking for submissions once they returned to the ground.

The first round had gone more toward Deeder's attacking game. He jumped into guard early and later tried to turn a flying reverse-guard entry into a toe hold. Gonzalez defended the leg attack, then survived an armbar attempt as Deeder switched between different submission threats.

A late footlock attempt from Deeder also failed to develop before the round ended. Gonzalez then got top position again in Round 3, where the fight suddenly changed.

The position initially looked stalled. Deeder managed to secure Gonzalez's left arm and rotate into the Kimura, putting Gonzalez in a submission he could not escape. The referee stopped the contest at 2:20, giving Deeder the win on his first UFC BJJ appearance.

Daniel Deeder Opens His UFC BJJ Run With a Statement Win

Deeder had entered the Las Vegas card with a 0-0 UFC BJJ record, just like Gonzalez. He was not coming in as an established UFC BJJ name either, having qualified through the Austin-based UFC BJJ Opens route.

Gonzalez had his own stretches of control during the match, including a flying back-take attempt and the takedowns that gave him top position. That made the finish different from a fight where one competitor controlled every exchange from start to finish.

The official result remains a submission by Kimura rather than a technical stoppage. The event was held at the UFC APEX on September 24, with Deeder and Gonzalez appearing on the preliminary portion of the card.

UFC BJJ 11 streamed on UFC Fight Pass from Las Vegas. The card was headlined by Mikey Musumeci's featherweight exhibition against Bryce Mitchell, while Mason Fowler faced Nick Rodriguez in the co-main event.