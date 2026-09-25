Jacobe Smith is set to return to the UFC cage on short notice, with Bruce Whitehead reportedly stepping in as his next opponent at UFC 332. The welterweight matchup is scheduled for October 3 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, with Smith accepting the fight on nine days' notice. MMA Mania reported the booking after confirming it with multiple sources, while Heavy later cited Marcel Dorff's confirmation that the bout will be contested at 170 pounds. Whitehead, meanwhile, is heading into his UFC debut only 13 days after a Fury FC knockout. MMA Mania simply put it: “Cobe” is headed to Utah.

Smith Returns After His Kevin Holland Fight Fell Apart

Smith brings an unbeaten 12-0 record into the reported matchup, along with a 3-0 start inside the UFC. His latest win came against Josiah Harrell at UFC Houston, where he scored a stoppage and picked up a Performance of the Night bonus.

Before that, Smith submitted Niko Price and stopped Preston Parsons in just 73 seconds. Those three UFC wins have all come before the scorecards, adding to the record of a fighter who has been getting quick finishes since joining the promotion.

The 30-year-old former NCAA wrestler was originally booked to fight Kevin Holland at UFC Oklahoma City in July. Holland pulled out, and that matchup eventually disappeared from the card. Smith now has another opponent, but there is barely any waiting around this time.

The new booking also keeps Smith in the UFC welterweight lineup for the October 3 event. UFC 332 already has Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Payton Talbott, King Green vs. Esteban Ribovics and Khaos Williams vs. Roberto Soldic among its reported fights.

Whitehead Gets UFC Debut Days After Fury FC Win

Whitehead will arrive with an 8-2 professional record and five finishes, including three submissions and two knockouts. He is also coming off a very recent win.

On September 20, Whitehead knocked out Ali Abouzalam in the main event of Fury FC 124. His UFC debut against Smith is therefore scheduled just 13 days later.

The 29-year-old has won two straight since losing to Victor Valenzuela in 2025. Valenzuela is now also part of the UFC roster, giving Whitehead another opponent from his recent run who has reached the promotion.

The reported UFC booking is also a major change in opponent level for Whitehead. He goes from a Fury FC main event directly into a fight with an undefeated UFC welterweight who already has three Octagon victories.

The Smith-Whitehead matchup has been reported rather than announced through a UFC press release. MMA Mania reported multiple-source confirmation, and Heavy later cited Dorff confirming the fight at 170 pounds. UFC 332 is scheduled for October 3 in Salt Lake City.