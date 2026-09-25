Sean Sharaf has shut down the idea of running back his UFC fight with Gable Steveson, and his reason is pretty direct: he believes Steveson disrespected him before the bout and then got finished in roughly 12 seconds. Sharaf scored his first UFC win with a left hook that dropped the previously undefeated Steveson, followed by more shots on the canvas. After the win, Sharaf was asked about a possible rematch. His answer left little room for debate. He said Steveson and his team would probably want another fight, but he has no interest in giving them one right now.

Sharaf Says There Will Be No Rematch

Sharaf compared his response to Apollo Creed's refusal to rematch Rocky, making the point with a reference that was hard to miss. Speaking to Bradley Martyn's Raw Talks podcast, he said, “For me? Oh, they're gonna want (a rematch),” Sharaf said. “You seen Rocky? Apollo's like, 'Ain't going to be no rematch.' No. There's no rematch. You got to live with that one, bro. I'm sorry.”

He expects Steveson's side to ask for another fight, but Sharaf said that will not change his position.

The win itself came fast. Sharaf landed the left hook that put Steveson on the canvas, then followed with additional shots. Steveson entered the fight undefeated, while Sharaf was looking for his first UFC victory.

Sharaf entered the bout as a former U.S. Marine, and the quick finish came in the biggest fight of his career. The victory is expected to create opportunities, including bigger deals and more fans.

Steveson's Pre-Fight Comments Still Bother Sharaf

Sharaf's frustration also goes back to how Steveson spoke about him before they fought. He said Steveson called him a coward and looked past him, while also pointing to Steveson's wrestling match and the media picking him to win. Sharaf said Steveson had even told interviewers, “There's no possibility; I don't see any way Sean could win this fight.”

That pre-fight confidence is one reason Sharaf does not want to do the fight again. “The way he disrespected me, man. He called me a coward. The way he was just looking past me. He was doing all kinds of- he was doing a wrestling match before. All the media's got him picked.”

Sharaf also pushed back on the certainty in Steveson's prediction. “And I'm like, bro? This is fighting, man. Anything can happen, man.” He then questioned the need for another meeting after the first fight ended so quickly.

Sharaf put the final part of his argument simply: “And just the fact it happened in like 12 seconds. I'm like, bro, what the f*** do we gotta rematch for, you know?” For Sharaf, the first fight already settled the issue, and he said he is not interested in giving Steveson another chance to change that result.