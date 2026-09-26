UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has all but confirmed that Arman Tsarukyan is the next man in line for a title shot. But his own recovery from a brutal 2026 schedule means the fight is unlikely to happen before the end of the year and could stretch into 2027. Speaking on the One Night with Steiny podcast, Gaethje admitted Tsarukyan's first-round knockout of Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 as a “huge win." And that has put the Armenian at the “forefront of everybody's mind” as the division's top contender.

Gaethje prioritizes injuries and recovery

Gaethje said, “If I were able and willing to fight this year, then we would be fighting at the end of this year,” he added. “It's not that I don't want to fight Arman; it really isn't. He's the next in line; if and when I defend this championship, that will be who I fight. I don't know.”

​Justin Gaethje is still dealing with multiple issues following his two fights in 2026: a January win over Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324 and a June unification bout against Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House lawn. Both were physically punishing, and the champion says he needs time to heal before committing to another camp.

Tsarukyan's “huge win" is hard to ignore

Tsarukyan entered UFC 331 knowing a decision victory might not be enough to force a title shot. He previously pulled out of a scheduled championship bout with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 in January 2025 due to injury. He finished as he promised, dropping Ruffy with a brutal elbow at 4:56 of Round 1 to extend his winning streak to six fights.

​After winning the fight, Tsarukyan posted, "Title shot secured," directly calling out the lightweight champion. Gaethje, who watched the fight from the arena, has not argued that narrative. “It's natural and obvious that… you try to figure out who the next fight is. Arman just had a huge fight, a huge win."

​Dana White stops short of promising Tsarukyan the shot

Despite Justin Gaethje's comments, the UFC is not yet ready to formally appoint Tsarukyan as the next challenger. When asked at the UFC 331 post-fight press conference whether the Armenian would be next in line for Gaethje, White gave an indefinite answer.​

“I don't know. We'll see,” White said. He confirmed that Gaethje was in the building for Tsarukyan's win, meaning the champion saw the knockout firsthand.

​That leaves the lightweight title picture in a holding pattern: Tsarukyan has done everything asked of him inside the Octagon; Gaethje appears to accept him as the logical next challenger. But the actual pairing depends on the champion's recovery timeline and whether he chooses to continue fighting at all.