Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos were at the center of UFC Vegas 121, but the Las Vegas card had several results that caught attention before the main event. The night featured two The Ultimate Fighter 34 finals, with Ilimbek Akylbek facing Mahammadeli Osmanli and Tina Black meeting Melissa Amaya. Akylbek won after an illegal knee ended his fight, while Black stopped Amaya in Round 2. Luis Hernandez also made a quick impact after taking the fight on short notice. Several other fighters added finishes to a busy night at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Ilimbek Akylbek And Tina Black Claim TUF 34 Wins In Two Very Different Fight Endings

Ilimbek Akylbek left the bantamweight final with the win, but it did not come in the way he wanted.

Mahammadeli Osmanli landed a knee while Akylbek was down at 2:19 of Round 1. The referee stopped the fight after Akylbek could not continue. Osmanli was disqualified, giving Akylbek the victory.

The result made Akylbek the first fighter from Kyrgyzstan to win The Ultimate Fighter. It was also the first TUF victory by disqualification. The ending was sudden, and a future rematch could give both fighters a chance to settle the result inside the cage.

Tina Black had a much different finish in the women's strawweight final. She used her striking to hurt Melissa Amaya several times before finding the stoppage in the second round.

WELCOME to the UFC ????



Tina Black makes her mark in round 2!



[ #UFCVegas121 LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/hJ9WfCjiMg — UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2026

Black won by TKO at 3:19 of Round 2. The victory made her the first Brazilian woman to win The Ultimate Fighter. She also earned her UFC contract after building experience through Dana White's Contender Series and other promotions.

Luis Hernandez, Brady Hiestand And Other UFC Vegas 121 Winners Add More Stoppages To The Fight Card

Luis Hernandez also gave fans a quick result. Fighting on only two days' notice, Hernandez caught Sedriques Dumas in a guillotine choke and forced the tap in the opening round.

The submission came at 0:50 of Round 1 and gave Hernandez his first UFC victory. The win kept his unbeaten record at 8-0 and added another fast finish to his rise toward the UFC roster.

The rest of the UFC Vegas 121 fight card also had several stoppages. Brady Hiestand submitted Rinya Nakamura with a rear-naked choke in Round 2. Christian Edwards stopped Rodolfo Bellato with punches in the third round after both fighters had their moments.

Elves Brener also scored a TKO win over Josiah Harrell, while Montel Jackson stopped Ricky Simon in Round 2. Rodolfo Vieira earned a unanimous decision over Robert Bryczek.

Yazmin Jauregui also made a strong return after a two-year absence and stopped Vanessa Demopoulos in just 1:02 of Round 1. Alatengheili also edged John Castaneda by split decision.

That left the UFC Vegas 121 main event between Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos as the final major fight of the night. Rosas Jr. entered with a 12-1 record and became the youngest UFC athlete to headline an event. Barcelos brought a 22-5 record and a five-fight winning streak into the matchup, adding another major chapter to a packed UFC card in Las Vegas.