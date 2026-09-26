UFC returns tonight with a stacked Fight Night card headlined by a pivotal lightweight clash that could reshape the division's top 10. The main event sees Raul Rosas Jr. taking on Raoni Barcelos in a bout with major title-implication stakes, while the co-main features a dangerous striker against a surging grappler in what promises to be a stylistic chess match. The card also features prelims packed with ranked contenders, regional standouts, and fighters looking to bounce back from recent losses. For viewers watching from home, the event will stream live on Paramount+.

"I felt like I just look like I belong there." Raul Rosas Jr. (@RaulRosasJr8) is ready to fully make his transition from prospect to legitimate contender when he competes in his first main event assignment on September 26. #UFCVegas121 Read more ⤵️: https://t.co/QPDfjght6L — UFC News (@UFCNews) September 26, 2026

What Matches Are On Tomorrow's UFC Fight Night Card?

Main Card

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos: Bantamweight

Norma Dumont vs. Ailin Perez: Women's Bantamweight

Luis Hernandez vs. Sedriques Dumas: Light Heavyweight

Mahammadali Osmanli vs. Ilimbek Akylbek: Bantamweight

Melissa Amaya vs. Tina Black: Women's strawweight

Prelims

Inya Nakamura vs. Brady Hiestand: Bantamweight

Montel Jackson vs. Ricky Simon: bantamweight

John Castaneda vs. Alatengheili: bantamweight

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Yazmin Jauregui: women's strawweight

Elves Brener vs. Josiah Harrel: lightweight

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Christian Edwards: light heavyweight

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Robert Bryczek: middleweight

When Does UFC Fight Night Start On September 27?

The main card is scheduled to begin on Sun, Sep 27, at 5:30 AM from Meta APEX, Las Vegas, United States, with prelims and early prelims running earlier in the evening. Exact start times vary by region:

United States: Main Card - 8:00 PM ET; Prelims - 5:00 PM ET.

Canada: Main Card - 8:00 PM ET; Prelims - 5:00 PM ET.

Mexico: Main Card - 6:00 PM CST; Prelims - 3:00 PM CST.

Ireland: Main Card - 1:00 AM IST, Sunday, September 27; Prelims - 10:00 PM IST, Saturday, September 26.

United Kingdom: Main Card - 12:00 AM BST, Sunday, September 27; Prelims - 9:00 PM BST, Saturday, September 26.

India: Main Card - 5:30 AM IST, Sunday, September 27; Prelims - 2:30 AM IST, Sunday, September 27.

Australia: Main Card - 10:00 AM AEDT, Sunday, September 27; Prelims - 7:00 AM AEDT, Sunday, September 27.

France: Main Card - 1:00 AM CEST, Sunday, September 27; Prelims - 10:00 PM CEST, Saturday, September 26.

Japan: Main Card - 9:00 AM JST, Sunday, September 27; Prelims - 6:00 AM JST, Sunday, September 27.

Saudi Arabia: Main Card - 3:00 AM AST, Sunday, September 27; Prelims - 12:00 AM AST, Sunday, September 27.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night Live?

Paramount+ is the official home of this UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, United States, so viewers can stream the event live from home. In many markets, the event is available via pay-per-view or as part of a subscription bundle, depending on local rights deals.

For fans attending in person, the event is taking place at Meta APEX, located in Las Vegas, United States. Doors usually open around 1-2 hours before the first bout, with the prelims starting at approximately 2:00 PM local time.