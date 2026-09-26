Anthony Joshua ‘Pulling Out' Of Tyson Fury Fight? £150m Bout Rocked By Eddie Hearn-Dana White Dispute

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's long-awaited heavyweight fight has suddenly hit another problem, just days after it was officially confirmed. Fury claimed Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn are trying to pull out of the December 11 fight because of a dispute involving Hearn and UFC boss Dana White. The bout is scheduled for Cardiff's Principality Stadium and will be shown live on Netflix. Fury made the claim on Instagram on September 25, while reports said the dispute is linked to White's role in the promotion.

Tyson Fury Claims Anthony Joshua Fight Could Be At Risk

Fury said in an Instagram video that Joshua and Hearn were threatening not to fight because of the dispute. He blamed Hearn and said the promoter was creating problems around the deal. Fury also told Joshua to “pull your finger out” and said he was ready to return to the UK for the fight. His comments came less than 24 hours after the bout was officially announced.

The main issue reportedly involves Dana White and Zuffa Boxing. According to MMA Fighting, Hearn has said White should not be involved because of a clause in Joshua's contract. Fury, however, said he wanted White involved and claimed his own contract had been changed to allow it. The two fighters are still scheduled to meet at a September 30 press conference in London.

The latest dispute comes after months of negotiations over the fight's location. Cardiff was finally selected after plans for New York were dropped, giving the British heavyweights a home setting for their first professional meeting. With another issue now surrounding the promotion, attention has turned to whether the disagreement can be settled before fight week.

Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua Set For December 11 In Cardiff

The fight itself was officially confirmed on September 24 by Turki Alalshikh and Netflix. Fury and Joshua will meet at Principality Stadium on Friday, December 11, with Netflix streaming the event globally. Netflix confirmed that the pair will fight for the first time as professionals after years of talks and failed negotiations.

The event is expected to be one of the biggest boxing shows of the year, with both former heavyweight champions bringing long careers into the contest. Netflix listed Fury's record as 36-2-1 with 25 knockouts and Joshua's as 30-4 with 27 knockouts. The fighters are also due to appear together at the September 30 press conference.

For now, there has been no confirmed cancellation of the December 11 bout. Fury has raised fresh concerns, but Netflix still lists the fight as official, while the September 30 press conference is scheduled to take place as planned. The next few days should clarify whether the dispute affects the event or is resolved behind the scenes.