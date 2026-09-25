The debate over oblique kicks to the knee has reignited after California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster said he wants the technique formally discussed as a potential foul under the Unified Rules of MMA. UFC CEO Dana White has publicly backed the idea, saying he is open to banning the strike even as some fighters and coaches argue it is no more dangerous than many other legal blows in the sport.

What Is an Oblique Kick?

An oblique kick, sometimes called a lateral knee kick, is a front kick aimed at the knee of an opponent's lead leg when that leg is straight and planted. Proponents say it is a legitimate way to damage an opponent's base, slow their movement, and set up other strikes. Critics argue it is designed to hyperextend the joint and risk serious ligament damage, particularly to the ACL and MCL.

The technique became widely associated with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who used it repeatedly throughout his career to compromise opponents' agility. In recent years, fighters such as Ian Machado Garry, Khalil Rountree Jr., and Robert Whittaker have also employed it at the highest level.

Supporters and Critics Split?

Supporters of the kick argue that MMA already allows extremely damaging techniques, including punches and elbows to the head, submissions that can break joints, and leg kicks that can end careers. Critics, including some fighters and commentators, counter that the kick is disproportionately dangerous because it targets a joint that is difficult to defend when the leg is straight and that the risk of career-altering knee damage is not worth keeping it legal.

One key question is how often oblique kicks actually cause career-ending damage. Critics say the risk is clear from basic biomechanics: a powerful, linear strike to a straight, planted knee can hyperextend the joint and tear ligaments. Supporters argue that, in practice, such catastrophic outcomes remain relatively rare compared to the frequency of head trauma and other injuries accepted as part of the sport.

What Kind Of Damage Is “Acceptable”?

For now, oblique kicks remain legal under the Unified Rules. The oblique-kick debate ultimately forces MMA to confront an uncomfortable question: which forms of damage are considered legitimate competition, and which cross a line? The sport already accepts that fighters can experience concussions, broken bones, and serious sprains in the chase of victory. The issue is whether an approach perceived as targeting a single vulnerable joint in a particularly “cheap” or “unsportsmanlike” way deserves special treatment.

As regulators, promoters, and fighters continue to argue, one thing is clear: the oblique kick has become a flashpoint for overarching concerns about fighter safety, rule consistency, and the image of MMA as a sport. Whether it is ultimately banned or retained, the discussion itself is likely to influence how future generations are taught to attack and defend the legs.