UFC white house freedom 250 Results and Highlights: List of all winners and KO finishes

1. Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje (Lightweight title Unification)

Winner - Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje shocked the MMA world by defeating Ilia Topuria to become the undisputed lightweight champion. After losing some of the early rounds, Gaethje rallied back with heavy strikes and relentless pressure. Topuria's corner stopped the fight before the fifth round due to the damage he had taken.

2. Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane (Interim Heavyweight Title)

Winner - Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane defeated Alex Pereira via second-round TKO to capture the interim heavyweight championship. Gane dropped Pereira early in the second round and continued his attack until the referee stepped in to stop the fight. The victory prevented Pereira from becoming the UFC's first three-division champion

3. Sean O'Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi

Winner - Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley won his fight against Aiemann Zahabi. He moved around the ring well, and his punches were on target, so he got the win.

4. Derrick Lewis vs Josh Hokit

Winner - Josh Hokit

Hokit used his wrestling and pressure to control much of the fight before overwhelming Lewis with strikes in Round 2. The win is being considered a breakthrough for the heavyweight contender.

5. Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler

Winner - Mauricio Ruffy

Mauricio Ruffy had the win of his UFC career. He beat Michael Chandler in a competitive fight by first-round TKO.

6. Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus

Winner - Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal was in control from the start; he put a lot of pressure on Kyle Daukaus. Finished the fight in the first round.

7. Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia

Winner - Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes knocked out Steve Garcia with a perfectly timed punch in the second round.

The UFC Freedom 250 featured great fights and exciting moments. The event was full of action and will be remembered as one of the best UFC events of 2026.