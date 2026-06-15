UFC White House Freedom 250 Results And Highlights: List of All Winners And KO Finishes
Check out the complete UFC Freedom 250 results, all winners, knockout finishes, and the biggest highlights from the White House event.
UFC white house freedom 250 Results and Highlights: List of all winners and KO finishes
1. Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje (Lightweight title Unification)
Winner - Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje shocked the MMA world by defeating Ilia Topuria to become the undisputed lightweight champion. After losing some of the early rounds, Gaethje rallied back with heavy strikes and relentless pressure. Topuria's corner stopped the fight before the fifth round due to the damage he had taken.
2. Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane (Interim Heavyweight Title)
Winner - Ciryl Gane
Ciryl Gane defeated Alex Pereira via second-round TKO to capture the interim heavyweight championship. Gane dropped Pereira early in the second round and continued his attack until the referee stepped in to stop the fight. The victory prevented Pereira from becoming the UFC's first three-division champion
3. Sean O'Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi
Winner - Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley won his fight against Aiemann Zahabi. He moved around the ring well, and his punches were on target, so he got the win.
4. Derrick Lewis vs Josh Hokit
Winner - Josh Hokit
Hokit used his wrestling and pressure to control much of the fight before overwhelming Lewis with strikes in Round 2. The win is being considered a breakthrough for the heavyweight contender.
5. Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler
Winner - Mauricio Ruffy
Mauricio Ruffy had the win of his UFC career. He beat Michael Chandler in a competitive fight by first-round TKO.
6. Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus
Winner - Bo Nickal
Bo Nickal was in control from the start; he put a lot of pressure on Kyle Daukaus. Finished the fight in the first round.
7. Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia
Winner - Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes knocked out Steve Garcia with a perfectly timed punch in the second round.
The UFC Freedom 250 featured great fights and exciting moments. The event was full of action and will be remembered as one of the best UFC events of 2026.