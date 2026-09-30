Ilia Topuria is back in the gym. Three months after his first career loss, a brutal fourth-round stoppage to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House lawn. The former two-division champion posted training photos on Instagram with the caption “Back to the office.” His posts signalled that he has been medically cleared and is sharpening his striking again. The update has reignited debate over his next opponent, with many fans immediately calling for a high-profile clash with Paddy Pimblett.​

Fan reaction to Topuria posts

Earlier this month, Ilia Topuria had already said on X that his “final medical tests” were done and he was cleared to return to full training after suffering orbital fractures and significant facial damage in the Gaethje fight. His coach, Jesús Gallo, told outlets that Topuria is gradually ramping up in Miami and could be ready to fight from February 2027.

Ilia Topuria's latest Instagram post features training photos of him working with pads; he wrote in the caption, “Back to the office.” And social media reacted within hours. “Paddy X Ilia", one fan wrote, echoing a matchup that has gained traction. Paddy Pimblett publicly criticised Topuria's performance at Freedom 250 and later called for a Gaethje rematch.

​Others offered support: “All the greats have lost, yet they still came back stronger… I believe in you, ‘El Matador',” and “You are an outstanding champion. Come back.”

The “Paddy vs Ilia” narrative has been building for months. Pimblett, riding wins and growing stardom, has positioned himself as a marquee name at lightweight, while Topuria's camp has dismissed him in favour of bigger rematches.

Dana White's take: Gaethje rematch or Pimblett “both great”

UFC president Dana White recently weighed in on potential next steps for Topuria. On The Jim Rome Show, when asked about a Gaethje rematch or a clash with Pimblett, White said, "Yeah, both sound good to me… Obviously, the rematch with Gaethje is incredible. A Paddy Pimblett fight is amazing. As bad as those two hate each other.”

Topuria faced his first career loss at UFC Freedom 250 by fourth-round TKO via corner stoppage at UFC Freedom 250 against Justin Gaethje. With Gaethje expected to return next year and Pimblett pushing for big names, the lightweight picture is crowded. Topuria's camp has hinted that a Gaethje rematch is the priority, while Pimblett's team continues to lobby for a marquee clash.

With Gaethje expected to return next year and Pimblett pushing for big names, the lightweight picture is crowded. Topuria's camp has hinted that a Gaethje rematch is the priority, while Pimblett's team continues to lobby for a highly anticipated clash.