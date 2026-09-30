Dana White will miss the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury press conference in London, but the UFC CEO says the reason is much simpler than the ongoing dispute around his role. White confirmed he has to stay in Las Vegas for Dana White's Contender Series. The Joshua-Fury fight is set for December 11 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, with Netflix carrying the event worldwide. White's absence comes as his involvement in the promotion continues to draw attention, especially after Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn questioned his place in the event.

Dana White Confirms Why He Will Miss Joshua Vs. Fury Press Conference

Dana White confirmed that his Contender Series commitments are the reason he will not attend Wednesday's Joshua vs. Fury press conference in London. Speaking after Tuesday's Contender Series event, White said, “I would have been there if I didn't have the Contender Series.” The press conference is scheduled for September 30 in London.

White's absence comes after days of questions over how much involvement he will have in the heavyweight fight. Netflix recently announced the event with White and Turki Alalshikh's The Ring listed in the promotional setup. Eddie Hearn has disputed White's involvement, while White has continued to say he is part of the promotion.

For now, the focus moves back to the fighters as Joshua and Fury prepare for their long-awaited meeting. The December 11 fight will take place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, ending years of failed negotiations and delays around a bout that fans have wanted for a long time.

Dana White Pushes Back On Confusion Over His Fury-Joshua Role

The press conference may happen without White, but his name is still firmly linked to the promotion. His role became a major talking point after Netflix included him in its announcement, even though Hearn had previously said White could not be involved under the agreement surrounding the fight.

White has rejected the idea that his role is unclear. “There's no confusion whatsoever,” he said, adding that the fight is happening and that he has been consistent about his involvement. His comments came as the public disagreement with Hearn continued around the promotion of the event.

The fight itself is now officially set for December 11 in Cardiff. Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will meet for the vacant WBA heavyweight title, while White's absence from the launch event adds another chapter to the ongoing dispute surrounding his place in the promotion.