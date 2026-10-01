Alex Pereira's long-awaited fight announcement has turned into a fresh PR headache for the UFC. UFC president Dana White wanted to announce the Brazilian's next opponent during Nina Drama's Kick channel's livestream focused on Nina Ansaroff's comeback. If the streamer's video hits 25,000 comments. Instead of generating hype, the move drew sharp criticism from Pereira's fanbase. Many fans are calling it “pathetic” for a promotion valued at $7.7 billion to piggyback on another fighter's moment.

Damn the UFC White House promo was largely AI. This shit is pathetic for a 7.7 billion dollar company https://t.co/QHdINBmFhY — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) April 12, 2026

Dana White agrees to reveal Pereira's opponent on Nina Drama

Nina Drama asked Dana White how many comments it would take for him to reveal Pereira's next foe on her Saturday Salt Lake City stream. White replied, “Let's get 25,000.” By the time the story spread, the post had around 19,000 comments, with fans closing in on the target within hours.

Alex Pereira himself had teased “good news” and “a big challenge” on Instagram, fuelling speculation that a heavyweight return is near after his TKO loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

Fans Slam Dana White's Move: “Pathetic for a $7.7 Billion Company”

The fan reaction on X and in comment sections was swift and harsh. A fan wrote, “This sh** is pathetic for a 7.7 billion dollar company.” Others said Pereira had “regressed from a UFC 300 headliner to a Nina Drama stream feature” and called the whole approach a “fall from grace". Some argued the mystery is pointless: “We know it's Pavlovich lmao, no need to watch her stream.”

The disapproval fits a wider frustration with UFC marketing in 2026, including complaints about AI-generated promos and “lazy” fight announcements. White responded, “AI is coming and if we're using AI who gives a s***?" White also told detractors to “shut the f*** up and watch the fights,” a line that has not calmed the mood.

Who Will Alex Pereira Fight Next?

On Instagram, he wrote, "It's coming… a big challenge. Like I told you, if I hadn't taken risks in all my fights, I wouldn't be who I am today.”

Most speculation points to Sergei Pavlovich. Ciryl Gane is booked against Josh Hokit at UFC 334, while Tom Aspinall is rehabbing and Alexander Volkov is set to face Shamil Kuniev, leaving Pavlovich as the most logical big name available.

However, for many fans, the problem is not Nina Drama or the comment count, but the pattern. Big fights are increasingly announced via social media stunts rather than traditional press channels. Critics say this feels like “engagement farming” for a $7.7 billion company that once relied on slick trailers and formal fight-week reveals.