Retired UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov remains fully immersed in training camps for his team, with his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov. According to his cousin and PFL lightweight champion Usman, the former lightweight champion leaves his personal routine behind for up to six weeks to coach and train at maximum intensity, taking part in every session. Usman says Khabib expects maximum effort throughout camp, ensuring that fighters under his guidance never train at half capacity. This reflects the disciplined approach that powered his own undefeated 29-0 MMA career. He added, “We never work at half capacity with Khabib. It's 100 per cent every time.”

Retirement hasn't stopped Khabib Nurmagomedov from going ALL IN during fight camps. ???? Usman Nurmagomedov says Khabib leaves everything behind for 4–6 weeks to stay with the team throughout camp, taking part in every session and demanding full intensity from start to finish. “We never work at half capacity with Khabib. It's 100 percent every time.” [ via Kamil Gadzhiev / @RedCorner_MMA ] — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) October 1, 2026

Usman Nurmagomedov Details Khabib Nurmagomedov's Intense Camp Routine

Speaking to Russian MMA figure Kamil Gadzhiev in comments circulated online, Usman said Khabib commits entirely to the team during a fight camp. According to Usman, Khabib stays with the fighters for four to six weeks, attends every session and demands the same intensity from the athletes around him. The claim offers a glimpse into the demanding approach that helped make the Dagestani team one of the most recognisable camps in modern mixed martial arts.

‘The Eagle' stepped away from competition after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020, ending his professional career unbeaten at 29-0. UFC president Dana White formally confirmed his retirement in March 2021, and Khabib was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's Modern Wing in 2022. Though he no longer competes, Khabib's appearance around camps and cages has kept him closely linked to the careers of fighters from his team and family.

Former Champion's Influence Remains Strong

Usman Nurmagomedov, one of the foremost lightweights to emerge from that system, has frequently worked under Khabib's guidance. The 28-year-old previously held the Bellator lightweight title and later won the PFL lightweight championship, maintaining an undefeated professional record that major fighter databases list at 22 wins with no defeats, alongside one no contest.

The remarks emphasise Khabib's ongoing influence beyond his own fighting career. His reputation was founded not only on a dominant wrestling-heavy style but also on the disciplined, collective training culture shaped by his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. For Usman and other fighters in the group, Khabib's role appears to extend far beyond an occasional corner appearance. He remains a hands-on training presence when a significant fight is approaching.

Khabib brings Fight-Night intensity every time he steps in the gym

It is evident that Khabib Nurmagomedov's competitive career is over, and there is no evidence that he plans to return to the UFC. Yet Usman's account highlights that retirement has not reduced his standards inside the gym. Instead, Khabib appears to be directing that energy toward preparation, conditioning, and the next generation of fighters carrying the Nurmagomedov team's name.

For a camp built on relentless pace and discipline, Usman's description is honest: when Khabib arrives, every session is treated like a fight-night test.