Rafael dos Anjos has spoken out on Conor McGregor's latest knee injury, calling the ACL and meniscus tear “s***” but refusing to revel in his rival's misfortune. The former UFC lightweight champion also revisited their scrapped 2016 title fight. Dos Anjos has stated that a long-delayed clash could still happen if “the stars line up” when McGregor returns next year. Dos Anjos made the comments ahead of his own return at UFC 332, where he faces Alexander Hernandez at lightweight after nearly two years out with his own ACL injury. On X and in podcast clips, the quote circulated quickly, with fans noting the rare moment of respect between two fighters who have traded barbs for a decade.

Rafael dos Anjos admits it "sucked" watching Conor McGregor injure his ACL against Max Holloway: "I don't like the guy, but I don't wish bad on nobody. What I went through, I don't wish on nobody. He could come back, but he's got to want it." (????: @JoseYoungs) https://t.co/WY1NpuILnc — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 30, 2026

Rafael Dos Anjos shows empathy over animosity

Rafael Dos Anjos, 41, was asked about McGregor's right ACL and meniscus injury suffered 69 seconds into his welterweight loss to Max Holloway in July. “It sucks. When I saw that, and I heard it was an ACL…” he said, before adding, "I don't like the guy, but I don't wish bad upon nobody, man. What I went through, I don't wish it upon nobody.”

Rafael Dos Anjos, 41, tore his own ACL in a welterweight loss to Geoff Neal in October 2024 and has been sidelined since. He said anyone who has lived through that rehab knows how brutal it is. He stressed that McGregor can still return, but only if he truly wants to endure the process. “He could come back. But he gotta want it,” he said.

Anjos-McGregor fight that never happened

The Dos Anjos-McGregor matchup has been a “what if” for nearly a decade. Back in 2016, Dos Anjos was set to defend his lightweight title against McGregor before a foot injury forced him out.

Conor McGregor, 38, is recovering from right-knee surgery after tearing his ACL and meniscus in his 69-second loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329. He has said he hopes to fight once more in the UFC, ideally by summer 2027, before potentially moving to bare-knuckle boxing.

Dos Anjos, who is returning at lightweight against Alexander Hernandez at UFC 332, said a clash with McGregor next year is still conceivable. “It's not about the money… But who knows, man? God has a plan. And whatever he decides. If the stars line up, and God says, ‘It's your time', that would be great. I would love that.”