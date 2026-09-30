Adama Diop walked out of Dana White's Contender Series with a UFC contract, but not exactly with a glowing review from Dana White. Diop stopped Zaurbek Sabanov in Round 2 of their heavyweight fight at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, yet White called the bout “horrible,” “sloppy” and one of the worst he had seen on the show. The UFC boss also took a direct shot at Diop's striking before offering him the deal. White warned that the same approach against UFC heavyweights could end badly. Still, Diop got the contract, moving to 7-1 and becoming the first Senegalese fighter to join the UFC.

Dana White just COOKED Adama Diop and still signed him to the UFC ????????



"Your fight was horrible, sloppy, and one of the worst fights I've ever seen. Your stand-up is horrible. You're 31 years old... Don't f*cking make me regret this." #DWCSpic.twitter.com/oXciwWSucw — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 30, 2026

White Criticizes Diop Before Handing Him the Contract

White did not hold back when discussing Diop's performance. The 31-year-old had just secured a TKO win, but the UFC boss was far more focused on how the fight looked before the finish.

“Your fight was horrible, sloppy and one of the worst fights I have ever seen on the Contender Series,” White told Diop while announcing the contract decisions.

He also went after Diop's striking in even simpler terms: “Your stand-up is horrible.”

Diop had spent much of the fight moving forward and looking to wrestle. Sabanov, who entered the bout unbeaten at 4-0, eventually tired. Diop then finished him with punches against the cage at 2:13 of the second round.

White said the crowd had started booing Diop's attempts to wrestle through the fight. He also warned that a UFC heavyweight could knock him out if Diop fought in the same way at the next level.

Diop Gets UFC Deal After Beating Sabanov

Despite the criticism, White still decided Diop deserved his shot. He pointed to Diop's age and the unpredictable nature of heavyweight fights, while also noting that the Senegalese fighter had entered as a 4-to-1 underdog.

The win pushed Diop's professional record to 7-1 and gave Sabanov his first loss. Diop, known as “Blinde,” had previously fought in EFC and Hexagone MMA and also has a background in Senegalese wrestling.

White's final warning was blunt. “Don't f*cking make me regret this,” he told Diop before welcoming him to the UFC.

Diop is now set to become the first Senegalese fighter to compete under the UFC banner. Another Senegalese fighter, Demba Seck, had previously appeared on Contender Series, but Diop is the one who secured a contract.

All four winners from Season 10, Week 8 received UFC deals. George Staines, Aieza Ramos Bertolso and Ian Escuza joined Diop, with Staines making Contender Series history with its first slam knockout.