UFC president Dana White has spoken publicly for the first time about Raoni Barcelos' frightening fifth-round collapse at UFC Vegas 121, saying the 39-year-old Brazilian is “up, walking around, talking” after several nights in the hospital. White's comments came at a Contender Series post-fight press conference, where he also defended the promotion's medical response and said it is too early to discuss Barcelos' fighting future. The Brazilian has also shared a short video message via Instagram in Portuguese from his hospital bed, telling fans, "I'm doing very well, and I'm getting all the necessary tests done here at the hospital.”

​Dana White's updates: “Thank God he's doing well”

“Thank God he's doing well,” Dana White said. “He's doing well, yeah. He's up, walking around. Talking.”

White stressed that all pre-fight medical checks were “triple-checked” and highlighted the event's medical staffing: six doctors on site, three ambulances, and immediate transport to a Level 1 trauma center rather than a nearby community hospital. “Everything was done the right way, and the outcome is good,” he added.

The UFC had earlier issued a statement saying Barcelos was “stable, alert, and responsive, with full movement” after a CT scan and comprehensive assessment. Team sources and reporters on X and Instagram later said he was speaking, moving all limbs, eating, and “very conscious and lucid."

What happened inside the Octagon?

Raoni Barcelos was leading on all three judges' scorecards entering the fifth round of his main-event bantamweight fight against 21-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. During a late wrestling exchange, he appeared to lose consciousness and collapsed, remaining motionless for several minutes before cageside doctors and officials intervened. The bout was stopped and awarded to Rosas by TKO at 1:38 of Round 5.

Rosas did not celebrate. In an Instagram post afterward, he called it a “special night” and said, “Prayers to my opponent; we both pushed each other to our limits.” And doctors have not publicly confirmed a specific cause for Barcelos' collapse. UFC officials say further tests are ongoing while he remains under medical supervision.

Fighter and camp updates from social media

Davi Ramos, a UFC veteran and member of Barcelos' team, posted Instagram videos saying Barcelos had “regained all his senses," could move his arms and legs, speak, and was undergoing more tests. Brazilian correspondent Evelyn Rodrigues and journalist Ariel Helwani reported on X that Barcelos was conscious, walking, eating, and “lucid” in the hospital. Barcelos has also updated on his health via an Instagram clip.