Ailin Perez has reignited her feud with Norma Dumont by sharing a direct message she says the Brazilian sent after their disputed fight at UFC Vegas 121. Instead of cooling off after the final bell, the two fighters traded fresh barbs on social media, with Perez now alleging that Dumont sent her a private message. In the DM, Dumont allegedly wrote she would “hit” Perez again when they meet. The Argentine insisted Perez “didn't win," even as all three judges scored the bout 29-28 in her favor. On the Ariel Helwani Show, Perez displayed a screenshot of the Instagram DM.

Ailín Pérez shows the threatening message she received from Norman Dumont after their fight: “We're never gonna be friends. We don't like each other... After the fight, she actually wrote to me personally on my Instagram, and she actually told me that after the fight she's gonna find me and beat the shit out of me. She said, ‘I already hit you once and I'm going to hit you again when I see you. You already know that you didn't win.' — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 29, 2026

The Threat message Perez showed

Norma Dumont used Instagram direct messages, where she wrote in Portuguese, shared by Perez: “I have already hit you once, and I'm going to hit you once again when I see you," further adding, “You already know that you didn't win. Wink.”

Ailin Perez said Dumont sent it after Perez posted an explicit Instagram Story aimed at her following the 29-28 unanimous decision. “We don't like each other. We are not friends. We are never going to be friends,” Perez said through a translator.

At UFC Fight Night (UFC Vegas 121) in Las Vegas, Ailin Perez won against Norma Dumont. Dumont skipped the post-fight Octagon interview and later called the verdict “one of the biggest absurdities I've ever seen in MMA” in a Portuguese Instagram post. She said she clearly won the second round and claimed Perez “did nothing” in the third.

Post-fight social media war

After the decision, Perez posted an X-rated Instagram Story aimed at Dumont, referencing the condoms and money. “Thanks for the condoms… but I didn't need them to f*** you,” she wrote, adding a jab about “Plan B.”

Dumont's alleged DM came as a reply to that post, according to Perez. On X, fans dissected the exchange, with some condemning the threats and others treating it as typical fight-week trash talk spilling into private messages.

However, Perez improves to 14-2, extending her UFC winning streak to seven, the longest active run in the women's bantamweight division. She has spoken about wanting to be next in line behind top contenders and has mentioned Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes as a future title path. Dumont, now 13-4, faces a critical juncture after back-to-back losses and a public refusal to accept this result.

With bad blood still high and both fighters active on social media, the UFC could consider a rematch if each wins their next outing. For now, the story has shifted from scorecards to screenshots, as Perez uses the alleged DM to paint Dumont as aggressive and unwilling to accept defeat.