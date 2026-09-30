Anthony Smith and Jordan Heiderman are set to headline Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA on Friday, October 2, 2026, with their heavyweight bout leading a card built around former UFC fighters. The event will take place at Pabellon de Karate, Centro Olimpico in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. DAZN will carry the event, with the action scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Smith vs. Heiderman is listed at 265 pounds, while the main card also features six other bouts across lightweight, flyweight, heavyweight, bantamweight and featherweight. The show is part of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA's 16-man Heavyweight and Lightweight tournament, with $500,000 going to the winners.

Smith vs. Heiderman leads the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA card

Anthony Smith vs. Jordan Heiderman is the 265-pound main event for the October 2 show. Smith, a former UFC Light Heavyweight title challenger, will headline the event against Heiderman as the promotion continues its 16-man Heavyweight and Lightweight tournament.

The supporting card covers several weight classes, with three fights scheduled at 155 pounds. Kurt Holobaugh faces Jhonasky Sojo, while Luis Palomino meets Brandon Girtz. Landon Quinones is also booked at lightweight, where he will fight Elias Santos.

There are four more bouts listed outside the lightweight division. Suly Diaz and Gina Joseph are scheduled at 125 pounds, while Jake Heun and Daniel James will compete at 265 pounds.

Jose Torres vs. Wagner Noronha is listed at 135 pounds. The remaining bout has Vincent Van Gogh facing Michael Polanco at 145 pounds.

Scheduled main card:

265 lbs.: Anthony Smith vs. Jordan Heiderman

Anthony Smith vs. Jordan Heiderman 155 lbs.: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jhonasky Sojo

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jhonasky Sojo 155 lbs.: Luis Palomino vs. Brandon Girtz

Luis Palomino vs. Brandon Girtz 155 lbs.: Landon Quinones vs. Elias Santos

Landon Quinones vs. Elias Santos 125 lbs.: Suly Diaz vs. Gina Joseph

Suly Diaz vs. Gina Joseph 265 lbs.: Jake Heun vs. Daniel James

Jake Heun vs. Daniel James 135 lbs.: Jose Torres vs. Wagner Noronha

Jose Torres vs. Wagner Noronha 145 lbs.: Vincent Van Gogh vs. Michael Polanco

Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is staging the event as part of its tournament format. The winners of the 16-man Heavyweight and Lightweight tournament are set to receive $500,000.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA date, location and start time

The event is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2026, at Pabellon de Karate, Centro Olimpico in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The broadcast is listed on DAZN, with the event scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Event details:

Event: Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: “Smith vs. Heiderman”

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: “Smith vs. Heiderman” Date: Friday, October 2, 2026

Friday, October 2, 2026 Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Pabellon de Karate, Centro Olimpico

Pabellon de Karate, Centro Olimpico Location: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Broadcast: DAZN

The listed card is not completely locked and remains subject to change.