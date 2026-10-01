Paddy Pimblett has floated a bold plan to settle his ongoing feud with Ilia Topuria, Coach against him on The Ultimate Fighter, then knock him out in the finale the way Conor McGregor finished Jose Aldo at UFC 194. In an interview with KOLOS MMA, Pimblett said he would “get under his skin so much” during the six-week season that the actual fight would end swiftly and decisively. The proposal comes as Topuria returns to training after his first career loss, with his camp targeting a comeback around February 2027.

????Paddy Pimblett says he'd get under Ilia Topuria's skin on TUF - then beat him like McGregor beat Aldo ???? “I have no fight booked at the minute, but I'd love to fight Ilia Topuria. I'll beat him that badly and send him down to featherweight. I think me and Ilia would have a brilliant season of The Ultimate Fighter because I'd get under his skin so much that, when we commence the fight, I'd beat him just as McGregor beat Aldo.” [Via KOLOS MMA] — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) September 30, 2026

Paddy Pimblett Plans to Get Inside Ilia Topuria's Head Before Their Fight

Paddy Pimblett believes a The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season would intensify the feud and set up a spectacular finish. “I think me and Ilia would have a brilliant season of The Ultimate Fighter because I'd get under his skin so much that, when we commence the fight, I'd beat him just as McGregor beat Aldo.”

He also predicted “a brilliant press conference” and termed the six-week format “very entertaining", emphasising the psychological edge that would carry into the Octagon.

The McGregor-Aldo comparison is intentional. In 2015, months of intense trash talk headed a first-round left hook that ended Aldo's 10-year featherweight reign in just seconds. Pimblett is fabricating himself in McGregor's role, using the camera to disturb Topuria before an unexpected, decisive finish.

Paddy Pimblett Rejects Ilia Topuria's Glove Speculations

The proposal comes amid fresh tension over Ilia Topuria's loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250. Topuria, 29, suffered orbital fractures and was stopped on his stool after Round 4. He later accused Gaethje's gloves of containing an illegal substance, a claim quickly rejected by regulators. Pimblett dismissed that narrative outright. “Ilia is talking s***,” he said. “He's making excuses now. He lost fair and square.”

Pimblett stated that he has had worse in-cage incidents, an eye poke and a kick to the groin, but never used them as excuses. “I just said the better man won on the night,” he said. Claiming Topuria's stance is rude to Gaethje's achievement. That line has been repeated by some analysts, who argue the focus should be on moving the division forward rather than revisiting the White House main event.

Topuria is already back in training. He recently posted pictures of training with pads with the caption “Back to the office." And his coach, Jesús Gallo, has stated he will be ready to fight from February 2027. Team Topuria's manager, Malki Kawa, has publicly downplayed Pimblett while stressing interest in a Gaethje rematch for the lightweight title.

Michael Bisping has predicted the UFC will book Arman Tsarukyan vs. Justin Gaethje for the titles and pair Pimblett with Topuria as a marquee contender clash. For now, no fight is scheduled for either man, but the TUF idea keeps the matchup alive in the public eye.