Jose Aldo has pointed Conor McGregor toward a return at lightweight, saying the former UFC double champion still has the frame to compete at 155 pounds and could get back into the title picture in the UFC with one win. McGregor is recovering from surgery after tearing his ACL and meniscus against Max Holloway at UFC 327 in July. His return is being targeted for summer 2027, with his next fight expected to be the last on his UFC contract. Aldo's backing comes despite their old rivalry, which ended with McGregor knocking him out in 13 seconds at UFC 194.

Jose Aldo wants to see Conor McGregor back at lightweight after his "sad" injury against Max Holloway



“He has the frame for 155. … If Conor fights at 155 and beats a name [that isn't necessarily at the top], the division is wide open again."



(???? @guicruzzz) pic.twitter.com/cGQI0IC75c — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 29, 2026

Aldo Thinks McGregor Still Fits At 155 Pounds

The weight question sits at the center of Aldo's advice. Aldo points to a clear weight target. He wants McGregor to leave the welterweight route behind and return to the division where Aldo says his body still makes sense.

McGregor would need to change how he eats to make the cut again. Aldo said the Irishman needs “some dietary re-education” before going back to 155, but he did not question whether McGregor can physically compete there.

“I think, in my opinion, he has the frame for 155, so it would be good,” Aldo said, per MMA Fighting.

McGregor's last fight is the July bout with Holloway, where he suffered the knee injury in the opening seconds. Surgery followed in August. He is targeting a return between June and August 2027.

Aldo Sees An Open Route To The Lightweight Belt

Aldo also believes McGregor would not need a long run of wins before getting another shot at the top of the division. His view is that one recognizable opponent could be enough to change McGregor's position.

“Today, if Conor fights at 155 and beats a name, the division is wide open again,” Aldo said. “To me, the division has kind of stalled there.”

He pointed to Ilia Topuria moving up and losing to Justin Gaethje as part of the current picture. Aldo described the lightweight title race as “a bit of a mess there,” adding that “anyone can come in and snatch the title.”

The comments come from a former rival who has little reason, on the surface, to soften his view of McGregor. McGregor repeatedly mocked Aldo before their 2015 fight, then ended Aldo's 18-fight winning streak with the 13-second knockout.

Aldo said he holds no ill will toward McGregor now. “I always hope for the best, so I hope that tomorrow he's doing well physically and psychologically,” he said.