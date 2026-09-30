Ian Escuza left Tuesday's Contender Series event with a UFC featherweight contract after stopping Luca Borando in only 32 seconds, but the finish came with a major rules issue. During the flurry that ended the fight, Escuza landed a knee while Borando's knee was still on the canvas, making him a downed opponent under the rules. Referee Herb Dean and the Nevada State Athletic Commission reviewed the sequence in slow motion and still ruled Escuza the winner. UFC CEO Dana White later addressed the call and put the responsibility directly on Dean, saying the veteran referee had “fu*ked up.” Escuza, though, still got the UFC deal.

THAT WAS QUICK ⚡️



Ian Escuza gets the fast first round TKO!



[ #DWCS | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/BfoIWAuAIL — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) September 29, 2026

Herb Dean and NSAC Let the Result Stand

The finishing sequence became the central issue after Escuza's 32-second stoppage. Borando had a knee on the canvas when Escuza's next knee connected with his face, making the strike illegal.

Dean reviewed the sequence with the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The officials did not change the result to a no contest or disqualification, leaving Escuza with the knockout win.

That decision would normally have been the end of the officiating side of the story. But Escuza was also competing for a UFC contract, and UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby praised him before the promotion awarded him a featherweight deal.

White later addressed the refereeing controversy when asked how the UFC could deal with officiating mistakes. He pointed to the training the promotion already funds for officials, then singled out Dean.

“Herb Dean has been around for a long fu*king time. It's not like he's green and he needs some work. He fu*ked up.”

White also said, “I don't disagree with you,” when the officiating problem was raised.

Dana White Blames Dean as Escuza Gets the Contract

The UFC can spend money on referee training, but White and the promotion do not control athletic commissions or their officials' decisions. The UFC does control which Contender Series fighters receive contracts, and Escuza received one despite the illegal-knee controversy.

Escuza's result therefore stayed intact at the event, and the 32-second finish was enough to get him into the UFC featherweight division.