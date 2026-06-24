A few days after his arrest at an Atlanta airport, Dustin Poirier is speaking publicly about what happened and where he goes from here. The retired UFC star shared a personal message on Instagram, acknowledging that he has been struggling and admitting that alcohol has become a problem in his life.

The statement arrived shortly after footage from the incident became public. While the arrest itself had already put Poirier in the spotlight, his latest message shifted attention toward something much more personal. Rather than disputing what happened, the former UFC standout used the moment to talk about his current challenges and the changes he says he needs to make.

Dustin Poirier says retirement has been harder than expected

In his Instagram Stories, Poirier linked his recent struggles to life after fighting. The former UFC star admitted that the transition away from competition has not gone smoothly and said he has reached a point where he needs support.

"I'm at the point where I need some help, walking away from fighting hasn't been easy on me and alcohol isn't the answer," Poirier wrote.

The 37-year-old retired after his final UFC appearance last year. Since then, he has openly discussed the challenge of adjusting to life without training camps and fight preparation, something that had defined much of his career.

The former UFC star says he does not want alcohol to impact his family

The most personal part of Poirier's message focused on his family. He revealed that alcohol had a major impact on his father's life and explained why he wants to make changes now before the situation gets worse.

"It has ruined my father's life and I will not allow it to ruin mine, my family deserve me at 100%," he said.

Poirier added that he is trying to get himself into a better place mentally and is focused on taking the right next steps. His statement did not go into detail about what help he plans to seek, but it made clear that he views the incident as a serious wake-up call.

His statement comes days after the Atlanta airport incident

The message follows a difficult week for the MMA veteran. His arrest, booking photo, and police footage have all become public over the last few days. Instead of ignoring the situation, Poirier chose to directly address it and acknowledge that he needs support.

For now, Poirier is resentful and feels bad for his actions. However, he is confident that he'll come around and will recover. He is committed to getting himself back on track and doing what is necessary for both himself and his family.