The long-awaited exhibition rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao has hit a major roadblock, leaving boxing fans waiting once again. The fight was expected to take place on September 19 in Las Vegas, but the latest update has changed those plans. While the event is no longer moving forward as scheduled, Pacquiao's team believes the matchup could still happen in the future. The postponement comes after legal and financial issues involving Mayweather's side reportedly affected the event. As a result, Pacquiao's camp has started looking at other options so the Filipino boxing legend can remain active while talks over the rematch continue.

Manny Pacquiao's team is already looking at other opponents

Jas Mathur, the CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, confirmed that the scheduled rematch has been postponed indefinitely. He also revealed that Pacquiao's camp is exploring another fight instead of waiting without a clear timeline.

"We're working on it. We're looking at different options, we're looking at different things," he said. "We want to be very careful. Of course we are under contract at this time, but yes, we are working on trying to get an alternate fight as well or something in place for Manny at this moment. But we want it to be the right opportunity with the right partners and also so he has enough time for his camp against Floyd."

Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight with Mike Zambidis will no longer take place this Saturday in Athens, Greece.



Also his fight with Pacquiao in September is officially cancelled. pic.twitter.com/2UP2cYZONx — SAY CHEESE! ???????? (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 26, 2026

Reports suggest the delay is connected to legal and financial disputes involving Mayweather's camp. One reported lawsuit seeks millions of dollars tied to promotional rights, creating uncertainty around the event. No replacement date has been announced, and organizers have paused plans until those matters are resolved.

Optimism remains that the boxing rivals will meet again

Even with the latest setback, Pacquiao's camp has not given up on the blockbuster matchup. Mathur believes the fight still has a strong chance of happening once the current issues are settled.

"Yes I do. The first one took five years to put together and this won't take that long," he said. "There's a lot of reasons why the fight is going to take place and why it should take place. No one can ever give a guarantee to anything but are we optimistic."

The first fight between Mayweather and Pacquiao in 2015 became one of the biggest events in boxing history, drawing massive global attention and record-breaking revenue. Mayweather retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record but has continued competing in exhibition bouts. Pacquiao also remains active and has repeatedly shown interest in high-profile fights.

For now, fans will have to wait a little longer to see whether one of boxing's greatest rivalries gets another chapter. Until then, attention shifts to who Pacquiao could face next while discussions over the Mayweather rematch continue behind the scenes.