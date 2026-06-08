Floyd Mayweather filed a civil lawsuit in a New York court on May 22 accusing former associate Jona Rechnitz and real estate firm Frist Apex Ventures of orchestrating a years-long financial scheme that allegedly drained more than $175 million from his accounts, diverted real estate proceeds, pawned off his jewelry and made his private jet disappear. The 23-page complaint names four defendants: Rechnitz, Frist Apex CEO Ayal Frist, the firm itself, and lawyer Alexander Seligson, who handled the refinancing of one of Mayweather's properties.

The lawsuit describes Rechnitz as someone who spent years building Mayweather's trust before gradually taking control of his finances as an unofficial money manager, investment adviser and real estate middleman. Once inside that position of trust, the complaint alleges he used it to move Mayweather's money into accounts he and his associates controlled.

What the Lawsuit Actually Alleges

The specific allegations are striking in their detail. A $7.5 million wire transfer sent in July 2024 for a 12-month investment was allegedly never invested or returned. A $16.4 million loan was secured with only $2.5 million reaching Mayweather Promotions, with the rest unaccounted for. Fifteen million dollars in settlement proceeds were allegedly moved into Frist Apex-controlled accounts without authorisation. A further $2.1 million from a Las Vegas property refinance was allegedly rerouted the same way. The complaint also claims that nearly $100 million worth of Mayweather's jewelry was pawned or used as collateral without his knowledge.

Mayweather is seeking at least $175 million in damages, punitive damages and a full judicial accounting of where the money went. His attorney Leo Jacobs said the conduct alleged demanded exactly that accounting. Rechnitz's camp denied the allegations entirely, saying Mayweather's financial and tax problems predate their professional relationship by years.

Where 50 Cent Comes In

Curtis Jackson, known professionally as 50 Cent, has had a long and public rivalry with Mayweather stretching back over a decade. When news of the Rechnitz lawsuit broke, 50 Cent posted on Instagram immediately, writing: "Told you let me read the contracts," a reference to the years of mockery he has directed at Mayweather's business decisions. The post drew hundreds of thousands of likes within hours.

This is not the only legal battle Mayweather is currently fighting. He filed a separate $340 million lawsuit against Showtime and former manager Al Haymon earlier this year, accusing them of a different fraud scheme. The IRS has also filed a $7.3 million tax claim against him for unpaid taxes in 2018 and 2023.