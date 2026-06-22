Dustin Poirier's Father's Day did not go the way it started. The retired UFC star, who had spent part of the day reposting a Happy Father's Day tribute his wife shared on Instagram showing him with their two children, was arrested early Sunday evening in Georgia and booked on a misdemeanor charge of public drunkenness, TMZ Sports first reported.

Poirier, 37, was booked at 6:38 PM and released several hours later, at a quarter past 10 PM the same night. No details have emerged about what led up to the arrest, and no further charges or incidents have been reported. Public drunkenness in Georgia carries a potential penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine if convicted, though misdemeanor cases of this kind rarely result in jail time for first-time or low-level offences.

Dustin Poirier UFC Career: Who Is the Former Lightweight Champion

Poirier retired from professional fighting in November 2025 following a unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev's training partner-turned-rival Justin Gaethje at UFC 318 in his home state of Louisiana, a fight billed as his farewell. He spent his career as one of the most respected lightweights in UFC history, holding the interim lightweight title and fighting in some of the promotion's most memorable bouts.

He fought Conor McGregor three times across their rivalry, winning two of the three meetings, including a first-round finish in their second fight in January 2021. Poirier also defeated Michael Chandler, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje at various points across his career, cementing his place as one of the most consistently elite 155-pound fighters of his generation.

Dustin Poirier Arrest Update: What Happens Next

There has been no statement from Poirier or his representatives addressing the arrest as of Monday. The charge is a misdemeanor rather than a felony, and the quick release suggests the matter was handled as a relatively minor incident by Georgia authorities. Whether Poirier addresses the arrest publicly, particularly given the contrast with the Father's Day post he had shared just hours earlier, remains to be seen.