Former UFC star Dustin Poirier is back in the headlines, but this time it has nothing to do with a fight inside the cage. The retired lightweight standout was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 21 after police responded to a dispute involving an allegedly intoxicated passenger who had been denied boarding a Delta flight.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the airport after reports of a male passenger causing a disturbance near a gate for a flight headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That passenger was later identified as Poirier. Police said the 37-year-old appeared intoxicated and was involved in a confrontation after being refused entry onto the flight.

Inside the airport incident that led to Dustin Poirier's arrest

Body camera footage released by Atlanta police shows Poirier arguing near the gate shortly before officers arrived. In the video, he can be heard directing profanities toward people in the area. At one point, he challenged a man to a fight and removed his backpack while continuing the exchange.

The situation had already drawn attention before police stepped in. According to authorities, Poirier was yelling, acting aggressively, and appeared visibly upset after being denied boarding. One officer reportedly recognized him from his MMA career and requested additional units before approaching him.

Dustin Poirier was booked and later released the same evening

Police say Poirier eventually told officers to arrest him. Authorities then took him into custody without further issues and transported him to Clayton County Jail. Jail records show he was booked on a misdemeanor public drunkenness charge at 6:38 p.m.

Several hours later, Poirier was released. Former UFC fighter Ben Askren also commented on social media, suggesting Poirier had been "having a good time at the airport."

The arrest comes less than a year after Poirier's retirement

The incident involves one of the most accomplished fighters of his era. Poirier retired after his final fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318. During his career, he compiled a 30-10 record and held the UFC interim lightweight championship.

He never captured the undisputed lightweight title, but his résumé includes victories over some of the sport's biggest names, including Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Michael Chandler, and Holloway. Court records show he was scheduled for a hearing following the arrest.