The UFC has produced plenty of stars over the last decade, but no rivalry has defined the sport quite like the one between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. In 2026, McGregor has a net worth of $200 million, while Khabib is worth $25 million. That puts McGregor $175 million ahead, even though Khabib is the one who beat him at UFC 229 in October 2018 and retired undefeated two years later. The story behind that gap has very little to do with the fight itself.

Conor McGregor Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Net Worth In 2026

McGregor leads this rivalry by $175 million. His fortune came from a short run of enormous paydays and one very large business sale, while Khabib's came from title fights and endorsements over a shorter career. Their profiles show two different approaches to the same sport.

Financial Category Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov Net worth, 2026 $200 million $25 million Main career UFC, boxing, acting UFC, coaching Career fight earnings Around $235 million $22 million to $25 million Biggest single payday Over $100 million, Floyd Mayweather, 2017 Close to $7 million, UFC 229 Major income streams Whiskey, endorsements, film, promotion ownership Purses, endorsements, food and supplement brands Current commercial profile Active fighter and combat-sports investor Retired champion and coach

Conor McGregor Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Career Earnings: How Both Fighters Built Their Fortune

McGregor's purses climbed fast. He earned $4.5 million for knocking out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds in December 2015 and around $7 million for beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016, the win that made him the first UFC fighter to hold two titles at once. His total career earnings from fighting come to roughly $235 million.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov full fight video on YouTube has officially surpassed 100M views ???? pic.twitter.com/99sibZngwp — Dovy???? (@DovySimuMMA) September 8, 2026



The biggest payday came outside MMA. Boxing Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, McGregor was guaranteed $30 million, but the event sold 4.3 million pay-per-views and his gross take topped $100 million. The Khabib fight the following year reportedly brought him around $50 million.

Khabib's numbers stayed far smaller for much longer. His first UFC payday in 2012 was $16,000, and he earned $170,000 at UFC 205 on the same night McGregor collected roughly $7 million. His disclosed purses across his whole career total about $14.7 million. For UFC 229 he was paid $2 million plus a $40,000 incentive and then fined $500,000 for the post-fight brawl. The event sold 2.4 million pay-per-views, and his share of those buys took his real earnings from the night closer to $7 million.

Conor McGregor Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Business Ventures And Investments

Whiskey, not fighting, is the main reason McGregor's figure is so large. He launched Proper No. Twelve in September 2018 and sold his remaining stake to Proximo Spirits in April 2021, earning roughly $200 million from a deal that could eventually be worth $600 million. He also earned more than $5.5 million starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2024 remake of "Road House" and became a part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship that same year.

Khabib moved into business earlier but on a smaller scale. He bought Gorilla Fighting Championship for a reported $1 million and rebranded it as Eagle FC, then launched the M-Eat fast-food franchise in Russia and Kazakhstan, along with the supplement company Fitroo. Endorsements with Toyota, Reebok and Gorilla Energy, along with appearance fees reaching $300,000, added another $15 million to $20 million.

Conor McGregor Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Lifestyle

McGregor is still chasing the fighting side of his career. A retroactive 18-month anti-doping suspension in 2025 expired before his comeback, and in 2026 he was booked to face Max Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas. His recent years have also brought legal trouble, with an Irish civil jury finding him liable in November 2024 for assaulting Nikita Hand. He denied the allegations, said the encounter was consensual, and lost his appeal in July 2025.

Khabib's life after fighting looks nothing like that. He retired inside the Octagon at UFC 254 in 2020, months after losing his father Abdulmanap to COVID-19 complications, and has spent the years since coaching, most notably guiding Islam Makhachev to the lightweight title. The contrast explains the money better than the fight ever did, because McGregor sold attention while Khabib was paid to fight.