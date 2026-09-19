Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has finally opened up on Ilia Topuria's accusations that Justin Gaethje used illegal padding in his gloves during their UFC Freedom 250 title fight, saying that while he noticed something strange on the night, he does not think a fighter could get away with tampering under the UFC's strict regulations.

Alexander Volkanovski Reacts to Topuria's Theory

Alexander Volkanovski pointed out Topuria's story might be suggesting that the former lightweight champ may be using the narrative strategically. “I don't know whether Ilia is just playing into that just to get the rematch… He's always been good. He's always played the game pretty well. Maybe he's just doing that,” Volkanovski said.

The Australian champion remembered witnessing the Washington, D.C., main event and seeing something coming out of Gaethje's gloves during the fight. “I remember seeing things pop out. There was something that… I don't know,” he said. “But how do you get away with those things? I don't think you could. I highly doubt it.”

Volkanovski has made it clear that he ultimately trusts the UFC's inspection process and believes Topuria's loss had more to do with strategy. He further added, “I think he's clever enough to know that's not the exact reason why he lost."

Gaethje Brushes Aside Topuria's Speculations As Baseless

Recently, in a social media post, Ilia Topuria accused Justin Gaethje of foul play and said that Gaethje might have used illegal padding in his gloves during their UFC Freedom 250, which gave him an unfair advantage. In a recent interview, the new lightweight champion said the MMA community largely dismisses the claims. And has rejected Topuria's claims about his altered gloves. "People don't believe that. I've done that to everybody's face that I fought."

At UFC Freedom 250, Gaethje entered as an insignificant contender but turned the fight in his favor after the opening round, causing enough damage for Topuria's corner to stop the contest after four rounds. Medical reports later confirmed some fractures and other facial injuries, but no findings of glove irregularities were made public by the sports commission.