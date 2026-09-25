Wyndham Clark had plenty to celebrate after helping Team USA take a 3-2 lead on Day 1 of the 2026 Presidents Cup. But after his win with Collin Morikawa, Clark had one complaint about the day. The American golfer said the crowd at Medinah Country Club felt “kind of dead out there” during the opening session. Clark pointed to quiet reactions after strong shots and asked Chicago fans to bring more energy. His comments came after Team USA won three of five four-ball matches, giving the Americans an early lead in the competition.

Wyndham Clark Calls Out Quiet Crowd After Presidents Cup Win

Clark and Morikawa defeated Scott and Fox 3 and 2 in Thursday's four-ball session. Clark made three birdies in the first four holes and helped the U.S. build an early advantage. The Americans closed the match on the 16th hole to give Team USA its third point.

After the match, Clark explained why he felt the crowd could have done more. He pointed to a Morikawa approach on the 11th hole that finished about 10 feet from the cup. Clark said, “We didn't even know if it was on the green because no one clapped.” He added that better support could have helped the team's momentum.

The comments came after a close opening session at Medinah Country Club. The U.S. won three of the five matches, while the International team took two. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun, and Clark and Morikawa earned the American points.

Brandt Snedeker Reacts As Team USA Holds Presidents Cup Lead

The quieter atmosphere was noticed beyond Clark. U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker described Thursday as a “weird day,” saying the first tee was loud before the noise faded as the session continued. He still expressed confidence that Chicago fans would bring more energy for the rest of the event.

Friday brings a different test as the Presidents Cup moves into foursomes. Unlike four-ball, each pair shares one ball and takes alternate shots. Clark and Morikawa are scheduled to face Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee, giving the American duo another chance to build on Thursday's win.

The U.S. entered Friday with a 3-2 advantage, but the Presidents Cup is far from decided. Thirty points are available across the competition, with 15.5 needed to win outright. Clark's message was simple: he wants the home crowd to make its presence felt as Team USA continues its push at Medinah.